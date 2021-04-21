Best craft beer 2022: The tastiest craft beers in the UK

The best craft beers can add a real touch of class to your beer shelf, not to mention heaps of flavour. While you may love nothing more than cracking open a cold Budweiser on a sunny afternoon, it’s actually a wasted opportunity to try something more original and potentially more delicious. Craft beers come in all varieties, so whether you like lagers, porters or traditional ales, the UK’s finest craft breweries are here to quench your thirst. And by drinking craft beer, you’ll often be supporting the work of a small, hard-working business, rather than the international conglomerates that run most of the alcohol trade.

Admittedly, the craft beer scene can seem a little much at first, with all those fanciful names and cans covered in outlandish artwork. And yes, some people can be snobbish about craft beer, but don’t let that put you off – craft beer is for everyone. You don’t have to know which hop varieties were used in the latest collaboration between two Kickstarted micro-breweries to enjoy a good beer. You can just try new things and see what you like.

If you don’t know where to start or are simply looking for a change from your usual tipples, we’re here to help with this selection of delicious UK beers. There are plenty to be cracking on with, from standard IPAs to coffee-infused porters and non-alcoholic beverages. Before our product roundup, you’ll find a quick buying guide that should answer any questions you might have about craft beer. And of course, please remember to drink responsibly.

How to choose the best craft beer for you

What qualifies as a craft beer?

In the UK, there’s still no official definition for “craft” brewing. However, based on the criteria laid out by the Brewer’s Association in America, we can build a loose framework for classifying craft beers made in the UK. First of all, a craft brewery needs to be mostly independent. That means that a multi-national alcohol company should not own a significant share of the company – say 25% or more.

That leads to the second point, which is around distribution. Small breweries don’t have access to the large-scale brewing facilities or advanced supply mechanisms used by global corporations, so the amount of beer they can produce is comparatively small and it isn’t sold in as many places. If you can find it in supermarkets all over the world, it probably isn’t a craft beer. There are some exceptions, like Scottish “punk” brewer BrewDog, but not many.

Does craft beer taste any different?

In terms of the beer itself, there are a few hallmarks that tend to set craft beers apart from corporate brews. One is the use of traditional ingredients, such as malted barley, but you’ll also find that many craft beers use experimental ingredients, giving them unique flavour profiles. Citrus fruits feature heavily in craft IPAs and pale ales, while darker craft beers (porters and stouts) often include soya, lactose and even certain nuts.

Is craft beer more expensive than regular beer?

As mentioned, craft brewers don’t benefit from the scale of production and global distribution networks employed by multinational brewing corporations, so they can’t sell beer as cheaply. However, beer lovers tend not to mind because they know they are paying for a quality product and understand the extra effort that’s gone into making and shipping it.

Is craft beer suitable for vegans?

Many craft beers are suitable for people following a vegan diet, and plenty come with a Vegan Society certification on the bottle or can. Bigger alcohol companies like to use filtration and fining aids such as isinglass or gelatine for beer production, meaning they aren’t suitable for vegans or even vegetarians. Craft brewers tend not to rely on these animal-based ingredients, so the beer they produce is often naturally vegan.

But you still need to check labels. Many craft beers, particularly stouts and porters, contain lactose to achieve a silky mouth-feel. Happily, some breweries, such as Moor Beer Company, make 100% vegan-friendly beer, so if you’re vegan you can safely crack open one of their cans without having to read the small print.

The best craft beer to buy in 2022

1. Thornbridge Jaipur: The best standard craft IPA

Price: £3.19 | Buy now from Thornbridge Brewery



Jaipur is Thornbridge Brewery’s flagship beer and something of a modern classic. First brewed in 2005, some consider it to be the UK’s original craft IPA. It has only grown in popularity since its launch, garnering over 100 international beer awards including a Gold Medal at the World Beer Awards 2016. Using six hop varieties, Maris Otter malt from Norfolk and a healthy dose of citrus peel, Jaipur is a well-balanced IPA for drinking on any occasion. With an ABV of 5.9%, it definitely makes its presence known, yet it still manages to feel lighter than its strength suggests.

Though its beers are now distributed in over 30 countries around the world, the Derbyshire-based Thornbridge Brewery remains proudly independent, and still produces all of its beer at its founding location in Bakewell, Derbyshire. Jaipur is still its best-known beer, and it’s the perfect introduction to Thornbirdge’s impressive, award-laden range.

Key details – Size: 440ml; ABV: 5.9%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: No

2. BrewDog Elvis Juice: The best grapefruit craft IPA

Price: £2 | Buy now from Honest Brew



Arguably BrewDog’s best beer to date, Elvis Juice is a delicious grapefruit-infused IPA that has heaps of citrus flavour and a tangy kick at the end. It’s refreshing and juicy, with a bitter edge that rounds it off perfectly and stops it from being sickly sweet. As well as a tidal wave of grapefruit, you’ll also pick up hefty notes of orange peel, all carried on a robust, malty base. At 6.5% it’s definitely on the stronger side, but not quite at Double IPA levels. Like many of BrewDog’s beers, Elvis Juice is Vegan Society-approved.

But just how independent is BrewDog these days? Having sold 22% of its company to TSG Consumer Partners (owners of Pabst), the Scottish brewer is no longer the independent craft brewery it once was. That said, it’s still majority-owned by the founders, board members and members of the general public, known as “Equity Punks”. For now, it still counts as craft.

Key details – Size: 330ml; ABV: 6.5%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

3. Moor Beer Company Stout: The best stout craft beer

Price: £3 | Buy now from Honest Brew



The Moor Beer Company is one of the UK’s top-rated breweries and its naturally carbonated, vegan craft beers have mass appeal. There are session-friendly beers for all occasions, but if it’s a dark beer you’re after, Moor’s straightforwardly titled Stout is the one for you. In terms of flavour, it’s pretty straightforward too, with none of the exotic, borderline experimental flavours that some brewers use. It’s just a good, dark beer with a few natural ingredients: water, malted barley, malted wheat, hops and yeast.

Formerly based in Somerset’s Levels and Moors area and now operating out of central Bristol, the Moor Beer Company takes an admirable approach to brewing. All of its beers are naturally carbonated with live yeast and are unfiltered, unfined and unpasteurised. It’s also still 100% independent. We hope it stays that way for a long time to come.

Key details – Size: 330ml; ABV: 5%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

Buy now from Honest Brew

4. Magic Rock Common Grounds: The best coffee porter

Price: £2.39 | Buy now from Honest Brew



The trouble with coffee-infused porters and stouts is that they are often ridiculously strong, with an average ABV that would make a Double IPA blush. That’s not the case with Magic Rock’s Common Grounds, though, a caffeine-infused porter with a modest strength of just 5.4%. Seven malts and coffees combine in Common Grounds, to produce a warming wall of chocolate, coffee and toffee, topped off with hints of vanilla and nuttiness. It’s the most drinkable coffee porter we’ve tried, and because it’s not absurdly strong, you don’t have to nurse it.

In 2019, Magic Rock sold a 100% stake to Australian drinks giant Lion. It’s a shame to see an independent falling to “Big Beer”, but it does seem that Magic Rock is staying true to its craft roots. All the brewing takes place on site and the beers it brewed prior to the Lion acquisition taste the same.

Key details – Size: 330ml; ABV: 5.4%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

5. Tiny Rebel Cwtch: The best red ale

Price: £2.19 | Buy now from Honest Brew



Cwtch (rhymes with butch) is a word that means “hug full of love”. That’s according to Welsh brewery Tiny Rebel, anyway, which set a record back in 2015 by being the youngest-ever brewery to win Champion Beer of Britain with its ale, Cwtch. The amber-coloured beer puts a unique twist on the traditional Welsh red ale through the use of fresh American Citra hops, delivering a balanced, fruity taste that’s mixed with rich, caramel malt. If you like ambers and reds, you’ll love Cwtch.

Founded in 2012 by brothers-in-law Bradley Cummings and Gareth Williams and originally operating out of a garage, Tiny Rebel has gone from strength to strength since its inception. And despite its astounding growth and awards success, it remains the smallest microbrew operation covered on this list.

Key details – Size: 330ml; ABV: 4.6%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

Buy now from Honest Brew

6. Beavertown Lazer Crush: A tasty alcohol-free alternative

Price: £2 | Buy now from Honest Brew



A common misconception with alcohol-free beer is that lack of alcohol results in a lack of flavour. Beavertown’s Lazer Crush is a great example of why this simply isn’t the case. Using three types of hops, this NA beer is chock full of flavour. The deep hoppiness is balanced wonderfully by the sweet notes of peach, orange and mango, while the hints of earthy pine and bitter grapefruit round it all off and ensure the beer doesn’t become sickly sweet.

Beavertown was launched in 2011 by Logan Plant, the son of legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant. Since then, the brewer has been making mostly IPAs, with some limited edition seasonal beers thrown in for good measure. In June 2019, it lost a sizeable chunk of its independence when Heineken bought a 49.5% stake in the company. That being said, Logan and his wife Bridget still own 50.8% of the company between them; let’s hope they retain the majority going forward.

Key details - Size: 330ml; ABV: 0.3%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

Buy now from Honest Brew

7. Lost and Grounded Keller Pils: Refreshing craft lager

Price: £3.19 | Buy now from Honest Brew



Using German pilsner malt and three hop varieties, Lost and Grounded’s Keller Pils provides the classic lager taste that drinkers the world over are familiar with, but there’s much more to it than your typical mass-produced lagers. The yeast and the fact that it’s unfiltered give the beer a big mouthfeel, but the refreshing lager taste and subtle floral notes from the hops keep the drink light and crisp.

Founded in Bristol in 2016 by Alex Troncosco and Annie Clements, Lost and Grounded has wasted no time in laying down its mark in the craft beer game. Alex helped make breweries Camden Town and Little Creatures what they are today, but when the former was bought out by international beer titan AB InBev, he left to pursue his dream of owning a brewery of a more humble nature with his partner Annie.

Key details - Size: 440ml; ABV: 4.8%; Country of origin: UK; Suitable for vegans: Yes

Buy now from Honest Brew