Best gin glass 2023: Our favourite goblet, copa and highball glasses for classic G&Ts and cocktails

Whether they’re crystal, stained glass or stemless, the best gin glasses are as essential as the gin when looking to stock up your home bar.

There are plenty of styles of gin glass out there, but in recent years, there’s been a huge surge in the popularity of Copa de Balon gin glasses in particular. They look elegant, are widely used at restaurants and bars, and bring out the aromas of any gin-based tipple.

When it comes to investing in gin glasses, it’s not just about how good they look on the table. There are a number of aspects to consider, which we’ve highlighted in our buying guide below. If you’re already clued up on your glassware, though, simply scroll on to see our pick of the best gin glasses you can buy right now.

Best gin glass: At a glance

How to choose the best gin glass for you

What are the different types of gin glass?

There are a few different styles to choose from, and you’ll often find some variations between each type. We’ve highlighted the general features of the most popular styles here.

Copa de Balon: This style is probably the one you picture when you think of a gin glass nowadays. They’re round glasses on long stems and usually have a large capacity, like a bulbous wine glass. When dining out, you’ll often be served your G&T in one of these, because they can be packed full of ice and garnishes.

Highball (or hi ball): With the recent surge in popularity of Copa gin glasses, you might be surprised to learn that historically, Highball glasses were the go-to for gin drinks. They’re the slim, tall ones you probably already have in your cupboards, which makes them ideal for low-key occasions, as well as vintage gin cocktails.

Gin goblets: There are quite a few different iterations of the gin goblet. They all have curved edges, but what makes them different is the stem. Some we’ve seen have stems almost as thick as their bases, while others look like short Copa glasses. They’re incredibly eye-catching and, because they’re short, are great for the clumsier among us. With a goblet, you retain the elegance of a modern Copa glass but minimise the risk of stem snaps.

How much should I spend?

It’s difficult to know how much to spend on gin glasses as there are so many types and prices can vary considerably.

One of the biggest deciders of price is material. The main two to be aware of are crystal glass, which is more expensive, and soda glass, which is more affordable. If you’re looking for a real investment piece, a crystal gin glass might cost you more, but offers greater clarity and a finer cut rim than soda glass. Crystal glasses tend to cost between £10 to £20 per glass, but can go up to £70.

Cheaper soda glasses are ideal for everyday use. You won’t feel so bad if you accidentally break one and they’re more likely to be dishwasher safe. Some cheap styles can cost as little as £1 per glass but on average, you should look to spend between £4 to £10 per glass.

What features should I look out for?

Dishwasher safe: This is quite an important thing to bear in mind when investing in gin glasses. If you’re partial to a glass with decorative decals or prefer crystal, then it’s likely it will be hand-wash only.

If you’re a fan of the dishwasher, it might be wise to steer clear of these glasses. For your average evening in, there’s nothing wrong with a dishwasher-safe glass, and most are nearly as elegant.

Height: This feature is so easy to overlook, but gin glasses can be really tall compared to your average glass, so it’s good to check the height to see if they’ll actually fit in your cupboards.

Capacity: In general, Copa glasses and goblets have a large capacity, which is great if you enjoy a large G&T on the weekend. What’s more, they can be packed with ice and garnishes, which take up quite a bit of extra space. If you prefer a cocktail or smaller serving, a highball glass is the perfect size.

The best gin glasses to buy in 2023

1. Argos Home gin glasses: Best budget gin glass

Price: £11 (for six) | Buy now from Argos



Despite their cheap-as-chips price, these Copa de Balon gin glasses from Argos are made from sturdy stuff. They’re dishwasher-safe, have a whopping 630ml capacity and, as you get six in a box, they’re perfect for parties on a budget.

While they are thicker – and therefore slightly less elegant – than their pricier counterparts, they still offer that restaurant gin-drinking experience. This thicker glass is also a smart choice if you’re prone to knocking things over.

Key details – Material: Glass; Finish: Smooth, clear; Dishwasher-safe: Yes; Capacity: 630ml; Height: 19.8cm; Price per glass: £1.90

Buy now from Argos

2. LSA International Borough Gin Balloon Glasses: Best elegant crystal gin glass

Price: £40 (for four) | Buy now from Amazon



These gorgeous gin glasses from LSA International have a classic bulbous shape with a huge capacity, and are supremely comfortable to hold. They’re also made from crystal, so are very fine-cut and wonderfully clear.

The thin stems ooze elegance and make them ideal for special occasions, but this does mean they’re more likely to break if you’re not careful with them. But despite their delicate build, these glasses are still safe to go in the dishwasher, which is a huge bonus.

Key details – Material: Crystal glass; Finish: Smooth, clear; Dishwasher-safe: Yes; Capacity: 680ml; Height: 20cm; Price per glass: £10

3. Halden Gin Glasses: Best goblet-style glass

Price: £30 (for two) | Buy now from The White Company



Handmade in Poland, these modern Halden glasses are guaranteed to be a talking point at your next party. The goblet-style, chunky base means they’re incredibly sturdy, despite their top-heavy appearance. The stem is also really comfortable to hold, making them functional as well as stylish.

You can even serve up cold desserts in them if you want, as they’re just the right size for individual portions of ice cream. If you prefer to keep your glasses strictly for drinking, though, these goblets are ideal for a variety of gin drinks, whether that’s a fruity Pimms or classic G&T.

Key details – Materials: Crystal glass; Finish: Smooth, clear; Dishwasher-safe: No; Capacity: 520ml; Height: 16cm; Price per glass: £15

Buy now from The White Company

4. LSA Gin Highball: Best highball gin glass

Price: £32 (for two) | Buy now from Harts of Stur

If Copa de Balon and goblet-style gin glasses aren’t for you, then these are the best highball gin glasses we’ve found. The slim glasses have a slight taper in the middle, making them both attractive to look at and comfortable to hold. Their weighty bottom gives them a robust, quality feel, while still appearing delicate and elegant.

They have the smallest capacity on this list, but are still large enough to enjoy a double measure without your drink being too strong. Another big bonus is that they’re inconspicuous enough to use as everyday drinking glasses, too.

Key details – Materials: Soda glass; Finish: Smooth, clear; Dishwasher-safe: No; Capacity: 380ml; Height: 18cm; Price per glass: £16

Buy now from Harts of Stur

5. BarCraft Iridescent Gin Glasses: Best gin glass for lustre

Price: £16 (for two) | Buy now from Very



If you want to make your drinks look really spectacular, these Copa de Balon gin glasses from BarCraft are the ideal way to do so. They have a subtle, iridescent lustre and can be paired with your everyday gin and tonic to create a shimmering, summer drink.

We like their thin, dainty stem and the fact they’re a little taller than your average gin glass, which adds to their elegance. The only downside? These glasses can’t go in the dishwasher, as you’ll risk damaging the iridescent coating.

Key details – Material: Glass; Finish: Smooth stained glass; Dishwasher-safe: No; Capacity: 500ml; Height: 22cm; Price per glass: £8

Buy now from Very

6. Dartington Crystal Copa Party Gin Glasses: Best value crystal gin glasses

Price: £25 (for six) | Buy now from Harts of Stur



These Copa gin glasses from Dartington have all the elegance and clarity of crystal glass, but at a fraction of the usual cost. Featuring delicate, tall stems and a rounded bowl, they’re the perfect addition to any classy cocktail party. They also come in a set of six, helping to keep costs down if you’re hosting a crowd.

The only compromise you’ll need to make is the glass capacity, as it's a tad smaller than most. You’ll still be able to serve up a sizable drink though, and for the saving on offer, it’s a great compromise. One thing to note: you can buy the set directly from Dartington or through Amazon, but some people have reported breakages via Amazon due to the glass's delicate stems.

Key details – Materials: Lead-free crystal glass; Finish: Smooth, clear; Dishwasher-safe: Yes; Capacity: 520ml; Height: 22cm; Price per glass: £4.20

Buy now from Harts of Stur

7. Habitat Pressed Glass Gin Glasses: Best mock-vintage gin glass

Price: £16 (for four) | Buy now from Argos

If you’re looking for a gin glass with a classy, vintage feel, this set from Habitat is guaranteed to add a touch of “je-ne-sais-quoi” to your gin-drinking experience. We think the pressed design makes these glasses look much pricier than they actually are, which is ideal if you’re looking to wow on a budget.

They’re made with thick glass, rather than delicate crystal, so they feel robust in the hand. What’s more, they’re dishwasher-safe too, making them the perfect blend of classy, functional and affordable.

Key details – Materials: Glass; Finish: Pressed glass; Dishwasher safe: Yes; Capacity: 500ml; Height: 20cm; Price per glass: £4

Buy now from Argos