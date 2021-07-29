Best wine clubs 2024: The most exciting wine delivery services bringing bottles straight to your doorstep

Subscription services have enjoyed a serious boom over the past year, and the best wine clubs and wine subscription services are no exception. Lockdown saw more of us buying our wine online than ever before, and with the usual retailers struggling to cope with demand, dedicated wine clubs stepped up with altogether more interesting wine offerings.

Indeed, what could be better than a bottle (or 12) of carefully curated wine delivered to your door to enjoy with family and friends? With in-house wine experts handpicking bottles just for subscribers, signing up to a wine club means you can enjoy hard-to-find wines, great-value bottles or simply something you’d never pick yourself. Wine clubs also make brilliant gifts for any wine lover who appreciates being introduced to a tipple or two.

With so many subscriptions available, it can be hard to decide which wine club might be right for you. Allow us to help with our pick of the best wine subscription services you can sign up for right now.

