Best hot chocolate 2021: The most decadent cocoa drinks to curl up with right now

A good quality hot chocolate has got to be one of the most comforting and decadent drinks to curl up with. Available in flakes, powdered mix or even ready-to-drink, the cocoa-based beverage makes for a warming and indulgent treat even before you go crazy with the whipped cream and marshmallows.

But do you like yours dark and rich, thick and creamy or as more of a sweet treat? With an array of styles to choose from, it’s best to work out what will take you to your own personal version of chocolate heaven before picking up a tub.

The best hot chocolate: At a glance

How to choose the best hot chocolate for you

It all adds up to cocoa percentages. The best hot chocolates are made using real chocolate, usually in flake or bar form, ready to grate into hot milk. So, as with a bar of decent quality chocolate, any hot chocolate worth its weight will say on-pack the percentage of cocoa solids it contains. The higher the percentage, the stronger the cocoa flavour. Anything over 70% will provide a dark chocolate taste, while high quality milk chocolate drinks will hover around the 50% mark.

If you’re looking for the lighter, milkier style of hot chocolate, do pay careful attention to any added ingredients, as extra sugar or flavourings may be added to compensate for the lack of natural cocoa flavour and compromise the quality and integrity of the chocolate as a result.

What equipment do you have?

Most luxury hot chocolate producers agree that the best way to enjoy their drinks is to slowly melt the suggested amount of real chocolate flakes into warm milk. Milk can be heated in a pan, a milk steamer, microwave or even a dedicated hot chocolate maker, but sometimes this is all a bit too much faff.

Ready-to-drink styles can prove invaluable when you just want to grab and go, and while not in the same league as the genuine chocolate options, a jar of the instant powdered stuff can be surprisingly useful if you’re in the office or camping and only have access to hot water. We’ve tried to cover all bases here, so read on to find the hot chocolate to make you melt.

READ NEXT: The best milk alternatives to buy

The best hot chocolate to buy in 2021

1. Cartografie Signature Milk Blend: the best luxury hot chocolate

Price: £20 (for 250g) | Buy now from Cartografie



Cartografie was born out of the first lockdown when Ritz chef Kae Shibata and husband Sven-Hanson Britt (MasterChef the Professionals) pivoted to making ethically sourced couverture chocolate.

Couverture differs from standard chocolate by being higher quality, thinner, and shinier, and Cartografie’s is also completely beautiful: its handcrafted boxes of chocolates really are something special. Now it’s making hot chocolate using the same impeccably sourced single origin beans and signature in-house cocoa blends from planet-friendly farms and growers, and its divine-tasting chocolate flakes make for truly the best hot chocolate we’ve tried.

Its Signature Milk Blend is a combination of two couvertures blended in its East London studio: a silky smooth dark milk from a female cocoa cooperative in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a caramelised chocolate that increases sweeter notes and balances the dark cocoa flavour. The result is a luscious, naturally sweet chocolate that melts easily into your milk of choice and produces a perfect, creamy yet cocoa-rich cup of chocolate. We love this over ice, too.

Buy now from Cartografie

2. Rude Health Oat Hot Choc: the best vegan hot chocolate

Price: £10 (Pack of 6) | Buy now from Amazon



Something different here from the uber-healthy Rude Health brand: this Hot Choc drink is rather less virtuous than most of its wares but is still markedly lower in sugar and fat than many alternatives.

Anyone who can’t drink dairy will also appreciate that this ready-to-drink chocolate uses oat milk, which is delightfully and comfortingly creamy, giving a perfect texture to this unarguably tasty cocoa drink. We’ll put our hands up and say we’re guilty of drinking this straight up as chocolate milk, as it’s so silky, light and chocolatey as is – but can also attest to its deliciousness once heated as a standard hot chocolate, too. Simply heat in a microwave or pan and enjoy. We did.

3. Knoops 47% Ruby Chocolate Flakes: the best ruby hot chocolate

Price: £10 | Buy now from Knoops



Knoops is a specialist hot chocolate boutique in picture-perfect Rye, which has been going since 2013. The good news is that you no longer need to journey to East Sussex to get your hot choc fix, as its online shop is supremely well-stocked with choice upon choice of dreamy chocolate flakes in every colour and cocoa percentage imaginable.

We went wild for the deliciously different 47% Ruby Chocolate Flakes, which make for a subtly sweet, creamy cup of chocolate infused with notes of red berries. At 47% cocoa, this is not a serious hot chocolate but delicate and comforting: kids also love the gentle, fruity cocoa and vanilla flavour. To make it extra fun, Knoops has a wealth of online recipes from its chocolate experts to pimp your pink-hued hot choc with: try anything from fruits to pepper and whipped cream.

Buy now from Knoops

4. Hotel Chocolat The Everything Selection: the best variety pack

Price: £14 | Buy now from Hotel Chocolat



First things first: if you’re serious about hot chocolate, you really must purchase the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. This ingenious little machine is smaller than a kettle and produces the most indulgent, perfectly mixed and, well, velvety hot chocolate you’ve ever made. Simply pour your choice of dairy or plant milk in the top, add your choice of chocolate powder, flakes, whatever… and let it get to work. In two and a half minutes, a sumptuous, rich hot chocolate is delivered.

Hotel Chocolat’s Everything Hot Chocolate Selection is the ideal starting point for working out your favourite recipes, too: choose from Classic 70% Dark, silky Salted Caramel, tingly Mint, the bestselling 50% Milky (which is a chocoholic’s dream) and five other varieties to suit all tastes. Each sachet is pure chocolate with no additives, and is handily pre-measured in 35g portions for mess-free fuss-free hot chocolate every time.

If you can’t stretch to the Velvetiser right now, all chocolates can be made on the hob or with a milk steamer in the usual way. For extra naughtiness check out Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetised boozy chocolate liqueurs to whip up an adults-only hot chocolate treat.

Buy now from Hotel Chocolat

5. Chococo 70% Madagascar Origin Hot Chocolate Flakes: the best dark hot chocolate

Price: £10 | Buy now from Chococo



Dorset based chocolatier Chococo has long been on our radar for its phenomenal boxes of fresh chocolates. Now, its decadent single origin chocolate can be enjoyed in liquid format, too, with its four new varieties (45%, 70%, 80% and 100%) of pure chocolate flakes.

We’re rather taken by the 70% which is the house chocolate served in Chococo cafes. A Raisetrade chocolate hailing from Madagascar, this varietal has vibrant rich red berry notes and benefits the local cocoa bean-growing communities. It sinks seamlessly into plant milk for a naturally vegan-friendly and darkly decadent drink, and can be frothed with rich and creamy dairy for a fuller, more indulgent mouthfeel. All packaging is recyclable and plastic free.

Buy now from Chococo

6. Aero: the best instant hot chocolate

Price: £3 | Buy now from Tesco



Yes, instant hot chocolate is vastly inferior to the real deal but sometimes needs must. This Aero option is our go-to, and proved itself vastly superior to many similar instant varieties in our testing for this list. Made from fat-reduced drinking chocolate and fat-reduced cocoa powder mixed with milk powder, sweeteners and more, this isn’t in the same league as pure melted chocolate drinks. However, it is still undeniably tasty and will give that much-needed chocolate hit. We found the flavour was authentically Aero-like and the bubbles make for a light, frothy hot chocolate in any situation where all you have is hot water to work with. It’s also a relatively low-calorie treat at just 97kcal per mug, which is a boon for any chocolate fans looking for a fix without wanting to fully indulge.

Buy now from Tesco