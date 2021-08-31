Best hamper 2023: Exciting and tasty gift hampers for the person who has everything

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a loved one that has it all? The best hampers are an ideal way to sample new food and drink in a delicate and thoughtful package, whether you’re buying for a friend, family member or even yourself. Finding the perfect hamper is no easy feat, though, as there are so many options to choose from and not all of them offer value for money.

If you’re tired of trawling the internet only to find overpriced, half-filled baskets, or simply don’t know where to start looking, you’re not alone. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best hampers for every budget, age and occasion.

If you’re not sure what kind of hamper to choose, our buying guide has some helpful pointers to steer you in the right direction. Alternatively, you can scroll on to find our pick of the best hampers to buy now.

Best hamper: At a glance

How to choose the best hamper for you

What kind of hamper should I buy?

First, think about who the hamper is for – do they have a sweet tooth or more of a savoury palette? If you’re unsure, you can find hampers with a good mix of both. Other hampers come filled with alcoholic or soft drinks, while others have everything you need for a themed night in – snacks, drinks, accessories and more.

Another thing you might want to consider is the occasion. Some hampers are marketed specifically for seasonal events such as Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries, but in reality, most hampers will work for any occasion: that’s what makes them such foolproof gifts.

How much should I spend?

The answer to this question really depends on how extravagant you’re feeling, but there are a few general rules of thumb to follow.

Any hamper that comes packaged in a wicker basket is going to cost significantly more than one in a cardboard box. Sadly, it’s the price you have to pay for that classic picnic aesthetic. But if you’re willing to forgo the traditional style, you’ll save some serious pennies and can spend more on the hampers’ contents. Alternatively, there are also some great mid-price options that come in gift bags. These look dressy without costing the earth but generally come with fewer items.

When it comes to a hamper’s content, it might not surprise you that booze-filled hampers generally cost more than food ones. Whatever you buy, it’s always a good idea to check how many individual items you get in each hamper to ensure it’s value for money.

Anything else I should keep in mind?

Best-before dates Remember, all food has a best-before date. While hamper treats generally have a longer shelf life, it’s always wise not to order food hampers too far in advance.

Storage instructions Make sure you take note of which items, if any, need to be kept in the fridge. Often a lot of cheese and fresh food hampers require refrigeration.

Allergies and dietary requirements If you’re buying a hamper for someone with specific dietary requirements, it’s always best to double-check every item individually for allergens, so they’re not stuck with a gift they can’t enjoy. Some hampers state if all the products are vegan or gluten-free, for example, but it’s not always crystal clear.

The best hamper to buy in 2023

1. Afternoon Tea Delights Hamper: Best hamper overall

Price: £35 | Buy now from Hampers.com

There’s nothing quite as quintessentially British as an afternoon tea. This hamper comes packed full of sweet treats to see you through lunch: start by brewing yourself the New English Afternoon Tea, open up the apple and custard biscuits for dunking, and if you’re really looking to indulge, serve up a slice of the Gold Crown Whiskey Dundee cake. And if you’re still feeling peckish after that, there are another five treats to tuck into.

This hamper also comes with a free gift message that can be personalised for any occasion. The only downside is that the presentation box isn’t the most elegant thing in the world. But don’t let that deter you, as the quality of the contents inside is brilliant for the price.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 8; Product type: Tea, food; Allergens: Wheat, soya, milk, whey, sulphur, egg, gluten, nuts

2. Girls Night in Hamper with Prosecco: Best hamper for the girlies

Price: £53 | Buy now from Virgin Wines

Trading the dancefloor for the sofa and subbing out strappy shoes for fluffy slippers, there’s nothing quite as fun, relaxing and cosy as a proper girls night in. Once you’ve assembled your crew, the only things you’ll need to acquire are something bubbly to pop and some fun snacks to serve alongside it.

This hamper from Virgin Wines ticks all those boxes, bringing together a bottle of Proscecco and a range of snacks in poppy, pink packaging. Some of the treats included are sweet popcorn, fudge, raspberry white chocolate, marshmallow bars, pink peppercorn cashews and more. If you’re looking for a hamper guaranteed to help you and your gals maximise your joint slay, then this is the one for you.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 8; Product type(s): Alcohol, food

3. Retro Sweet Hamper: Best hamper for kids (or adults)

Price: £45 | Buy now from Very

Rich teas, oaty biscuits, fruity coffee and bubbly prosecco are all well and good, but what about a hamper that gives us all what we really want – sweets, sweets and more sweets. A perfect gift for children or nostalgic adults, this retro hamper from Sweet Shop holds 27 different classic pick and mix treats including drumstick lollies, cola bottles, flying saucers, jelly fried eggs, parma violets, kola cubes, double dips and many more.

As well as a colourful range of sugary confectionery, this hamper also has the option to add a personalised message and comes in a handsome wicker basket which will make for a cute, rustic storage solution once the last of the sweets have been scarfed.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 27; Product type(s): Confectionery

4. Cartwright & Butler Pocklington Hamper: Best classic hamper

Price: £100 | Buy now from John Lewis

Coming in a delightfully cute, powder-blue basket, this hamper from Cartwright and Butler is one of the most eye-catching options we’ve come across in terms of presentation. While it may be one of the more expensive options on this list, we feel it lives up to its price tag, filling its darling presentation box with a quality selection of tea, coffee, sweet treats and savoury snacks.

Inside you’ll find a tin of the brand’s of breakfast tea, a carton of coffee, as well as the whole gamut of nibbles, with everything from chutney, hot chocolate, marmalade and shortbread to, flatbread, crackers and caramelised peanuts to be enjoyed. With its pretty packaging and crowd pleasing range of snacks, this hamper is a surefire winner for anyone looking to impress.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 12; Product type(s): Coffee, tea, food

5. Craft Beer Hamper: Best hamper for beer lovers

Price: £35 | Buy now from Hampers.com

If you’re looking for the perfect surprise for the beer lover in your life, then look no further, as this craft lager hamper has it all. Offering a nice amount of variety, this hamper includes three different types of tasty lager: an easygoing traditional lager, a tart, flavourful pilsner and a smooth, malty helles beer, all of which impressed us enough to earn this hamper a place on our best lager round-up.

Of course, no beer-drinking session would be complete without some salty, crunchy accompaniments. Thankfully, this hamper is also well kitted-out in that department, pairing its range of lagers with some intensely flavoured cheddar and shallot crisps, rosemary and garlic olives, smoked mixed nuts and classic pork crackling.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 7; Product type(s): Alcohol, food

6. Lottie Shaw’s Vegan Gift Hamper: Best vegan hamper

Price: £34 | Buy now from Not on the High Street

The search for good quality vegan products can often be quite frustrating, with many vegan options being either disappointing or difficult to obtain. Therefore, plumping for a robust vegan hamper from a reliable brand is a great way to avoid disappointment and fill your nearest and dearest’s cupboards with a host of tasty snacks.

This vegan hamper from Lottie Shaw’s comes with a personalised gift card, snazzy retro packaging and enough teatime snacks to feed a whole vegan army. Included in the box are a range of oatmeal biscuits, four different kinds of flapjack and two cheerful gingerbread men, which are baked with soy milk and decorated with vegan chocolates.

Key details – Hamper style: Presentation box; Number of products: 8; Product type(s): Food

