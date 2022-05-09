Best biscuits 2022: Get the kettle on for the most delicious biccies available right now

The mid-afternoon call of the biscuit tin is a tough one to ignore. Paired with a cuppa, there’s little better to combat that 4pm slump than the best biscuits. But – tempting as it is – we needn’t limit our biscuit choices to the standard corner shop fare, especially when there’s a whole world of gourmet biscuit deliciousness out there ready to be discovered. From luxury oaties and perfectly snappable shortcakes to the prettiest biscuit tins for gifting (or not), it’s time to step away from the custard cream and broaden your biscuit game.

Best biscuits: At a glance

How to choose the best biscuits for you

What’s your jam?

Yes, we all like a digestive but quite frankly we deserve to elevate our tea break with something a little more luxe. Will you choose something squidgy and warm for a dose of home comfort or is it all about that snap for you? Is chocolate a biscuit essential or are you a purist who wouldn’t dream of dipping anything but an unadorned biscuit into your cuppa?

Texture, fillings and flavours are important choices when selecting your ultimate biscuit, though if you can’t decide then a selection box is the way to go every time. We have bad news for jammy biscuit fans however: none of the jam-based biscuits we tried made the grade. We spot a gap in the luxury biscuit market that’s calling out for filling.

What’s the occasion?

All of these biscuits are serious treat territory in our book and absolutely not the domain of the office biscuit tin. However, while super-swanky biscuit selections absolutely have their time and place, it’s probably not one for most of us to splash out on every day, so we've included a few value options in our roundup. Similarly, while bake-at-home biscuits hands down taste the best, we’ve not always got a spare 20 minutes to prepare for our coffee break, so it makes sense to have a ready baked alternative on standby for biscuit emergencies.

Our solution? Buy them all and eat wisely; we won’t tell if you don’t share.

The best biscuits to buy in 2022

1. Honeywell Biscuit Co. Great British Garden Birds Biscuit Gift: The best luxury iced biscuits

For any special occasions incoming may we point you towards these intensely beautiful biscuits from Honeywell. Available in a range of quirky, cute and clever designs, we’ve fallen for the British Garden Birds collection, which includes a perfectly decorated Blue Tit, Tawny Owl, Robin, Swallow and a Kingfisher.

Each biscuit is handmade, using locally sourced ingredients. It’s then carefully iced by hand with incredible detail before being presented in a recyclable luxury gift box. There are a range of seasonal iced biscuits to tempt you, as well as collections suitable for baby showers, birthdays, weddings and more. Free personalisation is available on many items too. Biscuits last up to two weeks in the presentation box, or two months if kept airtight. A percentage from each sale is donated to Farm Africa, so your generosity is two-fold, too.

2. Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Milk: The best value chocolate biscuit

When it comes to the best biscuits, one particular high street biscuit is mentioned time and time again as a top tier afternoon treat – the Choco Leibniz. For a touch of everyday luxury, the Bahlsen biscuit is hard to top, and the fact you can pick up a pack with small change makes it even better. Fans cite its perfect chocolate to biscuit ratio, its snappable texture and delicious crispness as to its popularity, but it's also worth noting that Bahlsen is a family bakery who has been making sweet biscuits for over 130 years. Free from palm oil, colours and preservatives, the superlative biscuit is set into responsibly sourced milk chocolate (or dark, equally scrumptious), creating the signature Choco Leibniz frame. If you can nibble one without immediately scarfing the whole pack, you’re a better person than us.

3. Fortnum's Explorer’s Biscuit Selection Tin: The best biscuit selection tin

As you’d expect, the biscuit game from the Queen’s grocer is strong. We’re lifelong fans of the Cherrylossus and Toffeelossus tins, but sometimes life calls for a bit of variety and that’s exactly what you get with the wonderful Explorer’s Biscuit Selection. An ideal choice for gifting, impressing the in-laws or just curling up on the weekend with, this selection is housed in Fortnum’s iconic turquoise tin.

It includes a sumptuous Earl Grey shortbread specially made in Edinburgh, an indulgent Triple Chocolate, sweet and nutty Maple & Pecan, a fine English honey biscuit, an Australian Anzac and the universally loved Chocolossus – a luxurious macadamia cookie encased in thick milk chocolate. All made using the finest ingredients, as you’d expect, this is a tin to treasure.

4. Doughlicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: The best bake-at-home cookies

While this isn't technically a biscuit, it’s pretty hard to beat a freshly baked choc chip cookie and the clever lot at Doughlicious have made it easier to enjoy on the regular with its gourmet ready-rolled cookie doughs. Available in a variety of tempting flavours with options for vegan, gluten and dairy free cookies, all you’ve got to do is pop the prepared dough onto a baking tray in a preheated oven for around 15 minutes.

The result? Irresistibly squidgy, thick and moreish cookies to brighten up your tea break in the kind of decadent style a biscuit can't match. We don’t think you can beat a classic so have plumped for the vanilla cookie dough studded with chunks of gooey Colombian chocolate that have won two Great Taste Awards, but it was a close run thing with the Matcha & White Chocolate and the Cranberry Oatmeal.

