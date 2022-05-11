Best non-alcoholic drinks 2022: Take your pick of these delicious alcohol-free sober serves

Today’s alcohol-free drinks market is a strong one. Gone are the days when the only alternative to booze was water or soda and lime, now the best non-alcoholic drinks come in all forms. The drinks industry has sat up and listened to the increasing number of Brits who don’t fancy an alcoholic drink but also don’t want to be stuck sipping tooth-achingly sweet juice at their next house party. With six million of us booze-free and one third actively reducing their alcohol intake, there’s never been a better time to join the sober society.

The choice of no and low alcohol drinks is vast. From convincing alcohol-free beers to genuinely delicious fizz and thoroughly grown-up soft drinks – not to mention the number of fabulous gin alternatives. If you want a bit more info on no and low alcohol drinks, our buying guide below goes through the basics. Otherwise, scroll on for our list of the best – there’s bound to be something that tempts you away from your next hangover.

Best non-alcoholic drinks: At a glance

How to choose the best non-alcoholic drinks for you

How much should I spend?

Generally, alcohol-free alternatives are only nominally less expensive than their alcoholic counterparts. This might feel unfair considering the lack of ABV but given that is often a convoluted and tricky process to create non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits, it’s understandable. Producers need to grow, brew, distill and/or ferment the drinks in the same way as the alcoholic version would be made, then any de-alcoholisation is a separate process. Of course, naturally alcohol-free drinks like sodas and tonics are often more affordable; it tends to be the drinks that are looking to mimic alcohol that are pricier.

Low or no?

There are hundreds of zero alcohol drinks out there but some that are marketed as alcohol-free may contain a tiny trace up to 0.5% ABV. Consider your motivations for avoiding alcohol in these cases: those looking to completely exclude alcohol from their lifestyle for health or religious reasons should always check the labels.

Similarly, anyone walking a careful line when it comes to alcohol might do better to avoid beverages which do look, feel and taste like the hard stuff and opt for one of the number of specifically designed soft drinks, spritzes and tonics on the market instead.

What should I look for?

The choice is good enough these days for you to shop around for your favourite flavours, styles, grapes and more. In the mood for a cider but got to drive later? No worries, there are loads of 0% cider styles to choose from. Do you have something to celebrate but an early start in the morning? Sparkling wines have really come on, so take your pick from alcohol free prosecco, sweeter bubbles or a crisp champagne-style sparkling wine. The alcohol-free world is your oyster now.

The best non-alcoholic drinks to buy in 2022

1. Three Spirit Nightcap: The best non-alcoholic nightcap

Price: £25



Three Spirit are doing great things in the booze-free drinks arena and are really helping to change the way consumers think about drinking. Their range of plant-based elixirs are formulated to suit situations or moods where you might otherwise reach for an alcoholic beverage. We love this Nightcap iteration, which uses indulgent natural ingredients to help you relax and unwind of an evening.

Serve straight like a whiskey or mix with ginger ale to enjoy the upfront woody notes mingling with rich, round vanilla, black pepper and spices for a satisfying, adults-only nightcap. Even better, Three Spirit uses plant power to help you chill out, with adaptogenic ashwagandha and valerian root (both known sleep aids), as well as delicate lemon balm, which has been traditionally used to combat stress and anxiety; dreamy.

Key details – Volume: 500ml; Low or no alcohol: No

2. Belvoir Farm Botanical Soda Bitter Orange Spritz: The best non-alcoholic soda

Price: £1.75



Not everyone wants a drink to mimic alcohol, which is why this new creation from Belvoir Farms is a brilliant booze-free option. Our favourite from its new range of botanical sodas, the Bitter Orange Spritz is an effervescent blend of Sicilian blood orange, pressed rhubarb, aromatic herbs and bitters, paired with sparkling water to create a ready-to-drink alcohol replacement. With just 4.5g of sugar and under 20 cals per 100ml, it’s truly refreshing to enjoy as a mocktail or soda that isn’t super sweet and feels as enjoyable and sophisticated as sipping an Aperol Spritz.

We liked the discernible bitter orange flavour, which was reminiscent of a natural, zesty marmalade, and the fact that it’s free from preservatives, flavourings, artificial colours and sweeteners. Serve perfectly chilled over ice with a slice of blood orange or a shaving of rhubarb for extra points. And if orange isn’t your bag then the Floral Fizz and Spicy Ginger Fizz are equally delightful.

Key details – Volume: 500ml; Low or no alcohol: No

3. Big Drop Brewing Paradiso Citra IPA: The best non-alcoholic beer

Price: £5



The alcohol-free beer market is crowded, but the good news is there are so many really great no and low beers out there. Of all the alcohol replacements, the beer makers are the ones who have really nailed their craft and this example from the brilliant Big Drop Brewing is a prime offering. An unashamedly citrus-heavy IPA, this 0.5% beer is bursting with crisp twists of grapefruit and zest alongside a bright, hoppy character that adds up to a refreshing, slightly sharp beer – ideal for designated drivers and booze-free drinkers alike.

At only 61 calories a can, it also makes for a healthier option than your standard beer and happens to be gluten free too. The fresh and fruity profile makes this a winner for lunchtime non-boozing and enjoying a beer or two in the day without the afternoon slump. The Paradiso won the World’s Best award in the No and Low category at the World Beer Awards 2021 and it’s all too easy to see why: this is a proper beer, just without the booze and we bet you can’t tell.

Key details – Volume: 4x330ml; Low or no alcohol: Low (0.5%)

4. Eisberg Merlot: The best non-alcoholic red wine

Price: £20 (6 bottles)



Alcohol-free wines are notoriously tricky to get right, with so many of them veering unfortunately into pure grape juice territory. This, from leading alcohol-free wine makers Eisberg, is the best red we’ve found over the years. It’s never going to fool anyone that it’s a standard alcoholic Merlot but it does have more of a real wine character about it than most other booze-free wines.

Made from German Merlot grapes and with the alcohol carefully removed, the resulting liquid has big black fruit flavours and a pleasant dry style that works well for sipping on the sofa or enjoying alongside a meal. At 29 calories per small glass, this is also a healthier way to unwind on an evening, and its full-bodied, velvety style makes it a pleasure rather than a chore. Eisberg’s sparkling white is pretty quaffable too.

Key details – Volume: 6x750ml; Low or no alcohol: Low (0.05%)

5. Oddbird Blanc de Blancs: The best non-alcoholic champagne alternative

Price: £12



For any occasion that calls for some serious sparkle, Oddbird’s Blanc de Blancs should be your first port of call. Unlike many dealcoholised fizzes, this finely crafted French sparkling wine is crisp, dry and almost tastes like the real deal. Expectant mums, dry January devotees and anyone on a health kick will not feel as if they’re missing out with a glass of this in hand.

Blanc de Blanc refers to sparkling wines made in the Champagne region that only use white grapes – many champagnes use red Pinot Noir grapes – and makes for an elegant and refined style of wine. This alcohol-free version is no different. Made using exclusively Chardonnay grapes, which are then aged briefly in oak barrels, this wine has a nose of orchard fruits and more green apples on the palate. Though missing the telltale toastiness of Champagne, pleasing tasting notes are still present: it tastes special. Great to enjoy as a celebratory aperitif or when you just want to treat yourself.

Key details – Volume: 750ml; Low or no alcohol: No

