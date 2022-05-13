Best herbal tea 2022: Delightful decaf drinks to sip and savour

Tea might have a chokehold on the British population, with most people knowing the exact ratios of tea, milk and sugar they prefer, but herbal tea is an altogether different proposition. In fact, just finding the best herbal tea can be a tough task through the sheer volume of infusions on offer – including fragrant mixes that often contain more than ten different herbs, flowers and plants at once.

But, by all accounts, the versatility of herbal tea is simply astounding with many minty, fruity, and spicy flavours to choose from. You can even mix loose leaf options together for your own special blends – though trusty, ready-made tea bags are usually available if you want to keep things simple. What links them all is the use of plants that are not from the traditional tea plant, meaning that herbal teas are almost universally uncaffeinated – a real plus for any one trying to kick their caffeine cravings. Add in reported benefits from aiding constipation and bloating, to anxiety and weight loss and herbal teas have a lot going for them.

Below you’ll find a whole variety of tried and tested herbal teas to take your pick from. Whether it contains chamomile, peppermint or something a little different, we’ve tried to find you the best tasting options at competitive price points. But before that, you can read through our buying guide on all things herbal tea including what it is, some of the major varieties and all the benefits associated with each one.

How to choose the best herbal tea for you

What is herbal tea?

It’s a little illogical, but herbal tea isn’t actually tea in the true sense of the word. Instead of deriving their taste from the Camellia Sinensis plant – as true teas like black, green and white do – herbal teas could more accurately be described as infusions, since they are often blends of roots, flowers and leaves from a variety of other edible plants. Both tea and herbal tea may essentially be plants doused in hot water, but herbal teas will not include Camellia Sinensis (unless stated otherwise). You’ll also not be adding milk to the majority of these drinks as many regular tea drinkers do, though occasionally it is recommended or can be experimented with.

Do herbal teas have caffeine in them?

Unlike true teas, herbal teas are almost universally caffeine-free, which is ideal for anyone trying to kick their caffeine drinking habits to the curb. The only exception is with Yerba Mate, a popular herbal tea in South America, which is naturally caffeinated.

You might find some products described as herbal tea are actually artificially caffeinated – either by adding artificial caffeine molecules or mixing with true teas. All the products we’ve listed below are caffeine-free unless stated otherwise, but it’s always important to check the label when shopping around.

What are the different kinds of herbal tea?

Just like plants in the world, there are simply too many herbal teas to mention in one breath. Some of the popular favourites you may have heard of include Chamomile, Peppermint, Ginger and Hibiscus but there are many more around. In fact, multiple plants are often combined into one herbal mixture to provide enhanced flavours (and benefits) in every cup.

Why do people drink herbal tea?

Asides from the fact the whole gamut of herbs on Earth provide different delicious tasting teas, herbal teas also have perceived and legitimate medicinal benefits. As mentioned, being caffeine-free is a major positive of drinking herbal teas. For instance, anyone drinking over three cups of coffee a day is believed to be at increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

There are also cultural and ritualistic ties with some herbal teas, since these beverages have been served for nearly as long as recorded history tells us. Documents have been found regarding herbal teas, like Linseed, Cannabis and Thyme, used in Ancient Egypt. Likewise, tea ceremonies using flowers such as Lavender, Honeysuckle and Jasmine can be traced to ancient China.

Other numerous health benefits of individual herbal teas have not always been thoroughly tested using scientific methods, but below we’ve listed the perceived benefits associated with each herbal tea.

What are the benefits of herbal teas?

It’s always better to consult a doctor before using specific teas for medical purposes, for instance teas containing liquorice are known to raise blood pressure and should be avoided if you have hypertension. And, as mentioned above, some of the science is a bit patchy on the exact benefits of individual teas – so please don’t use this page as official advice.

Nonetheless, we’ll try to give you a run down of the perceived benefits reported with some of the major herbal tea types, so you have a better idea of what each option is good for below. We’ll also include benefits of ingredients in specific products in the roundup below this buying guide. Keep in mind that many teas will feature a mixture of herbs, so the individual benefits will potentially be less or more pronounced.

Chamomile tea: Help induce sleep; soothe stomach pains and anxiety; reduce inflammation

Help induce sleep; soothe stomach pains and anxiety; reduce inflammation Peppermint tea: Ease bloating/irritable bowel syndrome; relieve tension headaches and nasal congestion.

Ease bloating/irritable bowel syndrome; relieve tension headaches and nasal congestion. Ginger tea: Root frequently used for relieving nausea/upset stomach; boost appetite; fight cold symptoms

Root frequently used for relieving nausea/upset stomach; boost appetite; fight cold symptoms Hibiscus tea: Rich in antioxidants; reduce inflammation; high in polyphenols

Rich in antioxidants; reduce inflammation; high in polyphenols Echinacea tea: High in antioxidants; beneficial to the immune system; improve mood; high in polyphenols

The best herbal teas to buy in 2022

1. Pukka Chamomile: Best tea for sleeping

Price: £11 (80 tea bags) | Buy now from Amazon



There are some great sleepy teas out there, but our favourite is this one from Pukka. It has a calming aroma off the bat, with a follow-up of earthy undertones and slightly sweet florals – as long as you steep it for the required time – that will have sheep forming a queue in the approach to bedtime.

It consists of a wonderful balance of three types of chamomile flower: African (70%), Egyptian (20%) and European (10%). For chamomile lovers, there’s nothing better than that – although newbies shouldn’t be put off as it's not overpowering in the slightest. Better still, it's in tea bag form so there’s no hassle if you’re after a quick herbal nightcap.

Key details – Ingredients: African Chamomile Flower, Egyptian Chamomile Flower, European Chamomile Flower; Type: Tea bags; Infusion directions: Up to 15 mins

2. Bird&Blend Gingerbread Chai: Best spiced herbal tea

Price: £6 (for 50g) | Buy now from Bird&Blend



In terms of a spicy, sweet tea we would pick over and over again, it has to be the Bird&Blend Gingerbread Chai. It's not just a flavour for the cold winter months either – although it does make for a warming brew when that time rolls around – this Rooibos-based tea is delicious at any time. And as our buying guide notes, Rooibos is great for a number of reasons including being low in tannins and high in antioxidants.

It tastes great on its own, but if you follow this recipe and add in some milk, honey and cinnamon, you’ve got yourself an even more delicious drink that works especially well for those weaning off caffeinated tea.

Alternatively, if you prefer a more fragrant (and visually stunning) bedtime cuppa, we also recommend Bird&Blend’s Dozy Girl Chamomile tea, which features hibiscus, rose petals and lavender for a pink bedtime delight.

Key details – Ingredients: Rooibos, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, mallow flowers; Type: Loose leaf; Infusion directions: 1 heaped teaspoon per cup, 4+ mins, with or without milk

Buy now from Bird&Blend

3. T2 Just Peppermint: Best minty herbal tea

Price: £12 (for 50g) | Buy now from Amazon



In general, mint tea really offers a fresh kick like few other herbal teas can, but this pure peppermint option from tea specialists T2 is by far our favourite minty pick. It's noticeably stronger than others on the market, without any of the bitterness other brands fall foul to.

Given peppermint’s antibacterial properties, we found it worked particularly well as a post-meal palette cleanser, but it’s also known to help with headaches, stomach pain and menstrual cramps too. This and other T2 teas are packaged in handy, cube tins – so you’ll always be quick to find and pack away this lively tea whenever you need to.

Key details – Ingredients: Peppermint; Type: Loose leaf; Infusion directions: 1 teaspoon per cup, 2/3 mins

4. A.Vogel Golden Rod and Knotgrass Tea: Best everyday herbal tea bag

Price: £7 (25 tea bags) | Buy now from Amazon



Avid consumers of herbal tea will know that a lot of herbal blends come in pouches, rather than ready-to-use bags. While this gives you the opportunity to mix and match flavours, sometimes having a standard tea ready to go is the easiest option.

Other mixes on this list might be a little too fragrant for multiple cups a day, so if you want an easy-use tea bag that provides enough flavour while not tipping the scale, this option from A.Vogel is a goodie. Any green tea enthusiasts will enjoy similar notes, sans the caffeine, in what is a light and easy drink any time of day.

It’s also one of the only herbal teas featuring knotgrass – thought to help with kidney problems, fatigue and bronchitis.

Key details – Ingredients: Golden Rod, Wild Pansy, Horsetail, Knotgrass and Birch leaves; Type: Tea bags; Infusion directions: 5 mins+

5. Tropical Sun Turmeric Tea: Best pure herbal tea

Price: £10 (120 tea bags) | Buy now from Amazon



Initially, we were a bit sceptical of turmeric making for a tasty tea. Yes, it has scientific backing behind its health benefits as a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. But as a delicious tea? We remained unsure.

As it turns out, turmeric makes for a delicious warm beverage, with this variety of 100% turmeric tea being our favourite. Drinking it neat works nicely, although adding pepper is thought to improve the absorption of the turmeric – and it also gives an extra kick to your drink. This could be one for ex-coffee drinkers to try, as it really provides a morning boost without any caffeine.

Key details – Ingredients: Turmeric; Type: Tea bags; Infusion directions: 2-5 mins