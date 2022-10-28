Best Christmas pudding 2022: ’Tis the season to indulge

No Christmas table is complete without a sumptuous Christmas pudding. Trimmed with a sprig of holly and set festively ablaze, this classic pud is the traditional ending to a Christmas dinner – if you can squeeze it in after all that turkey.

Traditionally made using a variety of dried fruit, breadcrumbs, suet and plenty of festive cheer, then left to mature for months, Christmas pudding is a rich and decadent-tasting dessert that is usually steamed for hours to achieve a perfectly moist texture while retaining its signature domed shape. Eat with custard, pouring cream, ice cream or ramp up the festivity with a boozy brandy sauce before promptly falling asleep on the sofa.

READ NEXT: The best Advent calendars 2022

Best Christmas puddings: At a glance

How to choose the best Christmas pudding for you

What types of Christmas pudding can I buy?

Christmas puddings – the traditional-style ones – are fairly similar in that they feature a variety of vine fruits, a heady whack of citrus and spice, and an alcohol such as brandy, whisky or rum.

Having slightly fallen out of favour in recent years in place of things such as Italian panettone (the best-selling Christmas cake item every year) and other innovative Christmas-themed desserts, there has been an influx of creative flavour profiles as retailers try to tempt us back to tradition.

This year we’ve spotted a Bucks Fizz flavour Christmas pudding, Irish Cream-soaked puds, chocolate-covered examples and lots of Black Forest and salted caramel flavours. For this test, though, we’ve kept things pretty classic for those wanting a dose of nostalgia.

How much should you spend?

Making, feeding and maturing Christmas puddings can be quite time- and labour-intensive, and anyone who has ever made one from scratch will know that the ingredients can be quite costly, so it’s no surprise that they don’t come cheap. Premium ingredients such as plump dried fruits, fine Cognac, pecans, walnuts and whole cherries mean that Christmas puddings can cost from around £8 up to £40 or so for the very luxurious choices. To feed around four people, you probably want to allow for around £15, but there are fantastic puddings on the shelves this year for less as retailers try to help us cut the cost of Christmas without scrimping on style – or substance.

READ NEXT: The best brandies 2022

The best Christmas puddings to buy in 2022

1. Paxton and Whitfield Handmade Christmas Pudding: The best traditional Christmas pudding

Price: £13 for 454g | Buy now from Paxton and Whitfield



This is a very traditional pudding handmade using traditional methods in an artisanal Devon bakery by specialist pudding chefs. It has the highest fruit content we tested (a whopping 46.5%) and is simply crammed with tart currants, juicy sultanas and raisins, which gives a densely dark, luxurious texture and feel. Made with vegetarian suet for that signature close-textured crumb, this pudding is suitable for vegetarians, while many may not be. We loved the carefully balanced spicing in this recipe and the gentle hint of brandy and rum infusing the whole pudding. This size will serve three to four people, and we’d recommend serving with a hot brandy sauce for best effect.

Key details – Gluten-free: No; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: No

Buy now from Paxton and Whitfield

2. Asda Extra Special Clootie Style Pudding: The best alternative Christmas pudding

Price: £9.50 for 400g | Buy now from Asda



If you’re after something lighter than the standard Christmas pudding but don’t want to veer too wildly from tradition, then let us point you towards this lovely Clootie-Style Pudding from Asda. Taking inspiration from the Scottish classic, this pudding has more of a steamed sponge texture and is golden blonde in colour, generously studded with sultanas, raisins, citrus and currants. It’s soaked with cider, brandy and rum, but with more than a dram or two of Scotch whisky, too. A nicely boozy flavour comes through very clearly and feels suitably festive – particularly with its pretty packaging. This would be great with custard and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for Christmas pudding fans and naysayers alike.

Key details – Gluten-free: No; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: No

Buy now from Asda

3. Tiptree Gluten-Free Christmas Pudding: The best gluten-free Christmas pudding

Price: £7.95 for 454g | Buy now from Ocado



We enjoyed this pudding from expert preserve-makers Tiptree. Its Christmas pudding is sticky and delightfully fruity, with a good proportion of vine fruits (34%) along with chopped dried apricots and tangy mixed peel. This is a really citrus-heavy pudding, which smells and feels very Christmassy. Orange peel, Tiptree orange marmalade and fresh orange juice all combine to make a juicy pudding that Paddington would approve of. Balancing the orange flavour, there’s a healthy splash of cider, brandy and a sprinkling of mixed spice. Nut-free, suet-free and gluten-free, this tasty pudding should tick many dietary requirement boxes, too. Enjoy with extra thick cream.

Key details – Gluten-free: Yes; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: No

Buy now from Ocado

4. Cartwright and Butler Traditional Christmas Pudding: The best luxury Christmas pudding

Price: £29 for 500g | Buy now from Cartwright and Butler



If you’re looking for a traditional Christmas pudding, they don’t come much more traditional than this beauty. Cartwright and Butler’s pudding is based on Victorian Christmas puddings and is even made in a traditional spherical shape, which has since been mostly abandoned due to the difficulty and skill required to make it. This pudding has every ingredient you could hope for – sultanas, currants, raisins, candied peel, apricots, prunes, walnuts and more – which goes some way to accounting for the high price. Add to this a healthy dash of brandy and port, and you have a beautifully matured, exceptionally moist and deluxe Christmas pudding that makes an attention-grabbing centrepiece.

Key details – Gluten-free: No; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: Yes

Buy now from Cartwright and Butler

5. Morrisons The Best Panettone & Amaretto Christmas Pudding with Black Cherry: The best dessert-style Christmas pudding

Price: £10 for 700g | Buy now from Morrisons



Can’t decide between panettone and Christmas pudding? Have both with this innovative and moreish pudding from Morrisons. It still looks and feels largely like a Christmas pudding while enjoying lighter, more modern flavours, so should make everyone happy. Purists will enjoy the sultanas and raisins, which nestle alongside pieces of panettone and loads of candied cherries, which also marry perfectly with the boozy Amaretto flavour. It's sweet, juicy and tastes like Christmas – and that’s before you pour the hot black cherry sauce sachet all over it. It was a hit with young and old alike in our tests. Serve with custard or ice cream to amp up the indulgence even further.

Key details – Gluten-free: No; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: No

Buy now from Morrisons

6. Figgy’s Christmas Pudding: The best all-round Christmas Pudding

Price: £13 for 350g | Buy now from Piper’s Farm



This was our favourite pudding. Handmade to an old family recipe at a bakery in Devon, this award-winning Christmas pudding is both traditional and stand-out. Containing California raisins, sultanas, cherries, Bramley apples, ground and chopped almonds, as well as orange and lemon zest, it’s full to the brim with Christmas cheer. We were blown away by the delicate yet decadent texture, the juicy, moist crumb and temptingly sticky coating. It’s been soaked in a heady combination of stout and Somerset brandy, which gives a sweet, full-bodied flavour. Though it’s a pricey pudding, we thought this represented really good value and would love to tuck into this on Christmas Day with a boozy cream.

Key details – Gluten-free: No; Vegetarian: Yes; Vegan: No

Buy now from Piper's Farm