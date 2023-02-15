Best lager 2023: Our pick of the tastiest pilsners, helles and more

When we hear the word beer, the first thing that pops into most of our minds is a fresh pint of lager. Drinking one, it’s easy to see why, as the best lagers offer a classic balance of flavour, crispness and smooth drinkability that IPAs, stouts and sours can’t quite muster. Being the most popular style of beer in the UK, there are plenty of tasty, well-known lagers readily available on supermarket shelves. However, there are more interesting varieties of lager out there than you might give the style credit for, and that’s what our list aims to showcase.

To learn a little bit more about how lager is produced, and its various styles such as pilsners, helles and IPLs, check out our handy buying guide below. Skipping past that, you’ll find our full round-up, with mini-reviews of our favourite lagers, including classic options, mixed cases, crafty brews, as well as some equally tasty and refreshing low- and no-alcohol varieties.

Best lager: At a glance

How to choose the best lager for you

How is lager produced?

Originating in Northern Europe, lagers are a type of beer brewed using bottom fermenting yeasts. Able to operate at cooler temperatures, bottom fermenting yeasts work more slowly and less vigorously than yeasts used to produce other beers, and are named for how they tend to sink to the bottom of the fermentation vessel once finished. Once brewed, lagers tend to be matured in cold storage.

How are lagers different from ales?

As noted above, lagers are bottom-fermented at relatively low temperatures. Ales on the other hand, use top-fermenting yeasts and are brewed at higher temperatures. This higher temperature fermentation is what causes ales to develop compounds which give them their fruitier flavours, with notes of peach, banana and sweet-citrus being common. Lagers, lacking these compounds, allow their hoppier, maltier flavours to shine through.

What are the different styles of lager?

Visit two towns a few miles apart and chances are they’ll both have their own specific regional slang, cuisine and brewing styles. So, while it may be impossible to catalogue and categorise every existing style of lager, we can identify some of the key varieties you’re likely to come across:

Pilsner: Originating in Czechia, and popular across central Europe, pilsners are lightly straw coloured lagers, tending to come in at around 4 to 5%. Pilsners, on the whole, are a tad hoppier and more aromatic than your typical lager, and are characterised by a mild, pleasant bitterness.

Helles: A traditional German style of lager, helles beers have a clear, pale colouring, ABVs of around 4.5 to 6% and milder, sweeter flavour profiles than pilsners, with a distinctive maltiness helping differentiate them further. While helles have long been overshadowed by pilsners, the style has recently seen a notable uptick in the UK.

Vienna Lager: Also known as amber or Oktoberfest lagers, this style of beer originated in Austria, and is defined by its clear, reddish-brown appearance; mild hop profile and low bitterness; and malt-forward flavour. While not the most popular or well-known style, there are a few mainstream examples of this amber-hued drink, with Boston’s Sam Adams lager being a standout.

American Lager: A pale, thin-bodied style, American lagers have a much milder hop profile when compared to European lagers. Not subject to the strict brewing regulations in place in many European countries, American lagers can also incorporate adjuncts like rice or corn. Some of the best known examples of the style include the likes of Bud, Coors and Miller.

Dark Lager: While pale lagers currently reign supreme, dark lagers have been around a lot longer than their straw-coloured counterparts. Darkly coloured, high in ABV and often made using roasted ingredients, this style produces beers with notes of chocolate, roasted malt, spice and lightly burnt grains. There are a wide range of sub-styles which fall under this umbrella term, including Dunkels, Schwarzbiers, Bocks, Doppelbocks and Eisbocks.

India Pale Lager: A recently concocted hybrid style, the India Pale Lager marries the bready malt flavours of your standard lager with the hoppy haze of an American IPA, producing an easy-drinking beer which maintains plenty of bite and character.

The best lagers to buy in 2023

1. Pilsner Urquell: Best traditional pilsner

Price: £7.20 (6pk) | Buy now from Waitrose Cellar





While many beers and breweries have long histories and prestigious places in their nation’s cultures, few can match up to Pilsner Urquell. First brewed in 1842 in the Czech city of Plzeň, Pilsner Urquell invented the pilsner style, making Czechia the founding home of what would go on to be one of the most popular and well-loved styles of lager ever brewed.

Drinking Pilsner Urquell, you can see why the style caught on, and why the recipe and brewing methods have remained largely unchanged since its invention. Bright and golden in body, with a thick, creamy head when poured, Pilsner Urquell has a floral, hoppy aroma and a crisp taste, balancing its biscuit-y malt flavours with a kick of dry, citrus bitterness from the Czech Saaz hops it's brewed with.

Key details – Volume: 6 x 330ml; Style: Czech Pilsner; ABV: 4.4%

Buy now from Waitrose Cellar

2. Augustiner Helles: Best German helles lager

Price: £37 (12pk) | Buy now from Beer Hunter

No respectable Best Lager list would be complete without Augustiner Helles, with this German lager consistently being rated as one of the best in the world by everyday drinkers and beer connoisseurs alike. Boasting a storied history dating back to the 14th century monks who originally brewed it, this traditional helles lager is made according to Germany’s strict regulations, using only high quality Bavarian hops and malt in its production.

Augustiner Helles has a pale, straw colouring and a light, fluffy head when poured. Fine-fizzed and smooth on the palate, it has a distinct malty flavour, owing to its long secondary fermentation process, which is balanced by its light but distinct hoppy finish. If you’re looking for something highly drinkable that isn’t overly mild or meek, Augustiner Helles is the lager for you.

Key details – Volume: 12 x 500ml; Style: Helles; ABV: 5.2%

Buy now from Beer Hunter

3. Asahi: Best dry lager

Price: £30 (24pk) | Buy now from Majestic

The most popular beer sold in Japan, Asahi Super Dry has quickly become a firm favourite in the UK since its relaunch in 2018. Brewed with rice and barley, in similar fashion to American lagers, Asahi has a light colouring and clean flavour, but with a sharper, more defined taste than its US counterparts. As its name would suggest, it also has an incredibly crisp, dry finish.

Said dry finish, along with the beer’s clean flavour and mild aftertaste, make it perfect for pairing with various kinds of food, which was one of the brewer’s main aims when it was originally developed. Having tried it in various settings, we can confirm that it fulfils this aim well, providing crispness and refreshment without overpowering the flavours of a given dish.

Key details – Volume: 24 x 330ml; Style: Japanese Rice Lager; ABV: 5.2%

Buy now from Majestic

4. Krombacher Pils: Best German pilsner

Price: £2.25 | Buy now from Ocado

While Czechia may be the home of the pilsner, Germany has become a dab hand at producing them over the years, crafting a style that has its own distinct character. One of the best examples of this is Krombacher Pils, the best-selling pilsner in Germany and a well-liked lager across Europe.

To pour, it has a medium golden colour, a fine fizz and a large, fluffy white head. Brewed with Hallertau hops and the region's famed Felsquellwasser spring water, Krombacher has a soft, smooth mouthfeel and an enjoyable mineral quality to its flavour. Less floral and sweet than its Czech counterparts, this pilsner is front-loaded with strong, bready malt flavours and leaves a lingering, pleasant bitterness. At 4.8%, Krombacher is stronger than most pilsners, perfect for anyone looking for a smooth-drinking beer that is robust in both its flavour and its ABV.

Key details – Volume: 500ml; Style: Pilsner; ABV: 4.8%

Buy now from Ocado

5. Pressure Drop Lager Box: Best mixed-lager case

Price: £38 | Buy now from Pressure Drop

If you have even a passing interest in British craft beer, you’re probably well acquainted with Pressure Drop. If not, then today’s your lucky day. This mixed-lager case from Pressure Drop is not only a great introduction to the brand’s quality brews, but serves as a solid tour of a range of lager varieties. The twelve beer case contains four cans each of Pressure Drop’s Premium Lager, Unfiltered Pilsner and Super Lite American lager.

The Premium Lager is refreshingly dry and crisp, with moderate sweet and bitter notes that round out its flavour nicely, while the Great Heights unfiltered pilsner has a dark gold, almost cloudy body and a complex flavour that is at turns grassy, yeasty, sweet and lightly bitter. The star of the show, surprisingly, might be the brand’s Super Lite American lager. This beer is smooth, sudsy, soft and mild, highlighting all the easy-drinking positives of the style, but without the overly processed flavour and chemical aftertaste you often get with mainstream American light beers.

Key details – Volume: 12 x 440ml; Style: Lager, Unfiltered Pilsner, American Light; ABV: 4.4%, 4.8%, 3.8.%

Buy now from Pressure Drop

6. Budweiser Budvar Tmavy Lezak Dark Lager: Best dark lager

Price: £41 (20pk) | Buy now from Beer Hunter

First off, let’s address a point of confusion that we come across fairly often. Budweiser Budvar is a European brewery, named for the Czech city of České Budějovice (Budweis in German) and its regional style of lager, similar to the city Plzeň and Pilsners. The brewery has long been in dispute with Anheuser-Busch, producers of American Lager Budweiser, over the legal rights to the name, but the companies are otherwise unrelated.

Alongside a very fine Czech pilsner, Budweiser Budvar also produces a tasty dark lager. The brand’s Tmavy Lezak brew is made with Saaz hops, Moravian malt and a blend of roasted barleys. The resulting dark lager pours brown-black, with medium off-white head. Budvar Tmavy Lezak has a strong, dry flavour, with deep notes of malt, bitter caramel, chocolate-coffee and a lightly spiced finish.

Key details – Volume: 500ml; Style: Dark lager; ABV: 4.7%

Buy now from Beer Hunter

7. Hampers.com Craft Beer Hamper: Best lager hamper

Price: £35 | Buy now from Hampers.com

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for the lager drinker in your life, or just fancy treating yourself to something a little special, this craft lager hamper is just the ticket. Containing a sessionable traditional lager, a nicely bitter pilsner and a malty, floral helles, all from Staffordshire’s Freedom Brewery, this hamper is a solid showcase of the quality and variety that lagers have to offer.

Not just well-kitted out in the beer department, this hamper comes in a compact, elegantly put together box, and contains a tasty range of snacks that compliment the beers perfectly, including crunchy smoked nuts, strong cheddar and shallot crisps, rosemary and garlic olives and some classic pork crackling.

Key details – Volume: 3 x 330ml; Style: Lager, Pilsner, Helles; ABV: 4.0%/4.4%/4.8%

Buy now from Hampers.com

8. Freestar: Best low-alcohol free-from lager

Price: £24 (12pk) | Buy now from Amazon

An ongoing revolution in brewing and beer drinking, low-alcohol and alcohol-free options have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, both in terms of quality and availability. A beer to satisfy just about all comers, Freestar lager is low-alcohol, gluten-free and vegan to boot. Skipping fermentation, as well as the dealcoholization process, Freestar is also able to boast decent environmental stats too, producing 50% less CO2 and 40% less waste, and using 75% less water and 60% less energy, compared to traditional methods.

Of course, all the above would be moot if the lager itself didn’t come up to scratch in the taste department. Thankfully, Freestar’s trio of European hops (Saaz, Perle and Hallertau, to be specific) give the lager a classic beer taste, with a nice mix of floral flavours, light bitterness and mild maltiness on the palate. While many low ABV lagers have strange or unpleasant aftertastes, Freestar has a clean finish which doesn’t linger.

Key details – Volume: 12 x 330ml; Style: Low Alcohol Lager; ABV: 0.5%