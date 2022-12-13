Best Zara perfume 2022: From everyday scents to designer launches

Zara comes up trumps for stocking could-be-designer clothing at affordable prices. We’re going to let you in on a little secret: the same can also be said about its ever-growing collection of perfumes. All the rage on TikTok for its power to dupe a designer perfume, Zara fragrances are definitely worth a sniff. This top high-street retailer offers a variety of scents, from fruity florals for daytime wear to flirty aromas that are perfect for date night.

And the best news? You won’t have to pay out a small fortune for the scent of the season. Despite the generous price point, Zara perfumes are known for being very trend-led; in fact, many customers share the likeness of some of the brand’s scents to cult designer perfumes. For example, if you're hankering after some swoon-worthy and much sought-after Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge, which will set you back a couple of hundred pounds, then Zara’s Red Temptation smells very similar but comes in at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you’re looking for something seasonal, inspired by a cult-classic or an uplifting scent you can spritz on everyday, we’ve tested Zara’s plentiful perfume collection and rounded up the best-smelling picks of the lot.

Best Zara perfume 2022: At a glance

How to choose the best Zara perfume for you

What types of Zara perfumes are available?

With different moods, notes and vibes, there’s a plethora of Zara perfumes waiting to be sniffed; but our favourites (and the most premium) tend to be from Jo Malone’s collaborations with the high-street brand.

The perfume connoisseur (and founder of Jo Malone London and Jo Loves) has worked with Zara on two highly anticipated collections: Zara Emotions in 2019 and Vibrant Cities in 2021. These perfumes come in at a higher price point than the regular scents, but still only sit around the £20/£25 mark. When compared to the price of Jo Malone's cult perfumes, they could be described as being in bargain territory.

In addition, you can also purchase handy travel sizes of most of the Zara fragrances available, which is great for testing out how the perfume wears on your skin and to discover its staying power. The travel roll-ons are perfect for slipping into a handbag for top-ups while you’re out and about.

Which Zara perfumes are the best designer dupes?

If you’re looking for a perfume inspired by a classic scent, here are the most popular dupes according to enthusiastic customers.

Waterlily Tea Dress (£26): With notes of vert de bergamot and spearmint, this fragrance is said to be very similar to Byredo Gypsy Water.

Red Temptation (£20): Oozing top notes of sensual jasmine and rich saffron, with middle notes of amber, some have called this a dupe for Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge.

Gardenia (£8): Sweet and spicy, this fragrance is likened to the popular YSL Black Opium.

Apple Juice (£8): This fresh, romantic scent has customers calling it a dupe for Chanel's Chance Eau Tendre.

The best Zara perfumes you can buy in 2022

1. Lightly Bloom: Best all-round Zara perfume

If you’re looking for an easy and light, everyday crowd pleaser – or somewhere to start in your Zara perfume journey – Lightly Bloom is one for your list. It’s a girly scent powered by lotus, aquatic florals and musk, which makes it an extremely likeable and clean fragrance. We love the fresh notes of peony that feel very springtime.

It’s a fuss-free, expensive-smelling perfume that’s perfect for those occasions you need a scent that’s comfortable yet captivating. Customers love this super-affordable floral scent that feels light and sophisticated. The sleek packaging and brilliant price point make it an excellent gift, too.

Key details – Main notes: Lotus, peony, musk; Size: 30ml; Smells similar to: Dior Blooming Bouquet

2. Elegantly Tokyo: Best Zara perfume with a floral scent

This is an elegant and sophisticated floral fragrance grounded with hints of wood to ensure it remains modern. One from the Jo Malone Vibrant Cities collaboration, it definitely feels a lot more luxe and long-lasting then some of the other Zara perfumes.

It’s delightfully heavy on the jasmine and, all in all, smells like a garden of white flowers (in the best possible way). A unisex scent, it’s a masterpiece for the price point. Some have likened the scent to Diptyque’s Do Son or Dior’s Lucky. Overall, Elegantly Tokyo is a quietly confident floral perfume that you’ll look forward to spritzing again and again.

Key details – Main notes: Lily, Arabian jasmine, akigalawood; Size: 100ml; Smells similar to: Diptyque Do Son

3. Ebony Wood: Best Zara perfume for autumn

If you’re looking for a scent that’s autumn personified, this Jo Malone-created fragrance is one for your perfume shelf. Sporting a warm, spicy scent, it has a soft sweetness that lends itself to being unisex. We love how it radiates comfort and mystery, while fans of the fragrance gushed how it’s elegant without feeling ageing.

It’s a uniquely original scent for Zara – it doesn’t really smell like any other popular scents on the market – although,at a push, it could be likened to Dior’s Ambre Nuit. It’s a great woody fragrance to have in your arsenal during the colder months.

Key details – Main notes: Ebony wood, clove, pink peppercorn; Size: 90ml; Smells similar to: Dior Ambre Nuit

4. Hibiscus: Best Zara perfume for summer

A tropical, fruity floral that reminds us of relaxing by a pool in the summertime, Zara’s Hibiscus is creamy and addictive, boasting mango and citrusy notes that harmonise with a floral finish. It’s fun, playful and a guilty pleasure – some have even likened the smell to a tropical fruit punch.

Despite not being listed as a note, you get strong whiffs of pineapple, which give it an air of the unique. Overall, it’s a fresh, fruity fragrance that’s perfect for summertime. Weartime is around four to six hours, which is pretty impressive for the low price point.

Key details – Main notes: Tangerine, vanilla, peony, mango; Size: 90ml; Smells similar to: Loewe Solo Ella

5. Tropical Boost: Best Zara perfume for a sweet scent

An uplifting and easy-to-wear fragrance that smells like a fruit salad, we adore this summery scent from Zara. It oozes juicy notes of pineapple and grapefruit, grounded with an addictive creamy musk. It’s fun and playful while being soft and airy. It’s a top-tier everyday perfume that will instantly put you in a good mood.

Fans have likened the scent to Marc Jacobs’ Perfect and Burberry Her – and, thanks to its syrupy sweet notes, it’s a great scent for teens, too. Tropical Boost is definitely one to pack for holidays or for feeling some summer sparkle on cloudy days.

Key details – Main notes: Pineapple, almond milk, brown sugar; Size: 100ml; Smells similar to: Marc Jacobs Perfect

6. AppleJuice: Best Zara perfume for a clean scent

Growing in popularity is Zara’s AppleJuice perfume – which, like its namesake suggests, smells exactly like crisp apples. This sophisticated, fresh and musky scent is a crowd pleaser, subtle and light enough to be worn everyday. We enjoyed the sharp, juicy notes of apple that pair perfectly with delicate peony and violet for a can’t-believe-it-isn’t-designer fragrance.

It’s thought to be a dupe for Chanel’s Chance or Marc Jacobs’ Daisy, and is perfect for anyone wanting a fresh yet musky citrus scent on a budget. AppleJuice is delicate, fruity and incredibly moreish.

Key details – Main notes: Apple, peony, violet; Size: 100ml; Smells similar to: Chanel Chance

