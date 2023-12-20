Best vanilla perfume 2023: Find your perfect scent

Scent profiles of perfumes are all about how the fragrance smells rather than paying too much attention to what ingredients are in the bottle. Fragrances are split into two groups – the fresh group, containing citrus, floral and aromatic scents, and the warm group, containing oriental, leather and fougere. Woody and chypre scents are a mix of warm and fresh.

You’ll then want to consider how the scent smells on your body when combined with your unique chemistry, how it makes you feel and what occasion you’re planning on wearing it for.

Why is vanilla perfume so popular?

The scent of vanilla has a remarkable versatility, which can mix up an array of exotic blends, effortlessly harmonising with so many other scents and ingredients. It is cherished among many wearers and perfumers, as it possesses a timeless quality that transcends eras and trends.

Vanilla fragrance makes you calmer, as shown by a study at Tubingen University in Germany. “The study showed that vanilla fragrance reduced the startle-reflex in both humans and animals, perhaps due to some more essential property of the fragrance than the ‘positive childhood associations’ usually invoked to explain its universal popularity.”

Isn’t all vanilla perfume quite heavy?

Perhaps you’ve always been put off from wearing vanilla perfume because you find it heavy or too sickly sweet. In many scents, however, citrus and floral notes add freshness to the sweet scent of vanilla, which prevents it from feeling too heavy on the nose.

What other ingredients pair well with vanilla in fragrance?

When it comes to finding a perfect blend for you, it really depends on whether you want something strong and woody, rich and warm or fresh and floral. If you’re looking for something to wear every day, you may choose a vanilla perfume that’s paired with scents of floral notes like rose or jasmine or perhaps something fresh like sea salt or bergamot. Conversely, if you like to smell warm and sensual, you should look for notes of pepper, ginger and coconut.

How we test vanilla perfume

At Expert Reviews, we know that there’s no way better way to test a product than to try it out ourselves in everyday situations. To try and find the perfect vanilla perfumes, we tested a selection of the most popular on the market over several weeks. Basing our reviews on the cost, wearability, compliments and how long the scent lasts, we garnered information on each scent to bring you the best you can buy.

READ NEXT: The best perfumes to buy