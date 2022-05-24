The best integrated fridge freezers to buy in 2022

If you’re sick of your fridge freezer taking centre stage in your kitchen, then it’s time to consider swapping your freestanding appliance for an integrated model. The best integrated fridge freezers manage to provide all the storage space you could possibly need while disappearing from sight behind a cabinet door, giving a neat and streamlined look. Whether you’re replacing a broken fridge freezer, looking to give your old kitchen a makeover or completely redesigning your kitchen from scratch, now is the time to do your research and get it right.

Choosing an integrated fridge freezer means you won’t have a big ugly appliance ruining the streamlined silhouette of your lovely-looking kitchen. But bear in mind that you’ll have to buy extra door fronts and handles for the front of it, and make sure it fits in with your kitchen design.

Full-sized integrated fridge freezers usually have very similar dimensions, but the storage capacity differs between models (as does the way they are split between fridge and freezer space). You can find all the key details in our mini reviews further down the page. If you’re not sure what specifications and features to look out for, we’ll answer the key questions in the buying guide below.

The best integrated fridge freezers: At a glance

The best mid-range integrated fridge freezer | Samsung BRB26600FFWW/EU

The best 50/50 fridge freezer | Beko BCFD350

The best 80/20 fridge freezer | Bosch Serie 4 KIL82VSFO

How to choose the best integrated fridge freezer for you

What’s the best split between fridge and freezer space?

Contrary to what you may believe, fridge freezers aren’t always split in half to give equal space to both the fridge and freezer. While you can buy models with a 50/50 split, it’s common for more space to be given to the fridge than the freezer. A 70/30 split is a popular choice, with 70% of the overall appliance given to the fridge and 30% to the freezer. You’ll also see models with a 60/40 split or even 80/20, but it’s rare to find a fridge freezer with a small fridge and larger freezer. When deciding what you need, think about your shopping habits and how much fresh and frozen food you buy.

If you predominantly need fridge space but want just a tiny bit of freezer space, then consider an integrated fridge model with an ice box. Equally, if you want an integrated fridge that will fit under a counter, have a read of our guide to choosing the best integrated fridge.

How much storage capacity do I need?

As well as the split, it’s also useful to consider the capacity. Both fridge and freezer storage capacity is measured in litres, and this makes it easier to compare the internal space available when trying to narrow down your selection. To give you a benchmark, most typical kitchen fridge freezers offer around 250 litres of space split between the fridge and freezer. A general rule of thumb is that 100 litres is roughly equivalent to five bags of food shopping.

What storage features do I need to look out for?

Regardless of the capacity, how much you can actually fit inside your fridge or freezer can be hugely impacted by the internal configuration. The number of shelves, drawers and type of door storage are all important things to compare. Look at how flexible the storage is and whether shelves and door storage can be moved to accommodate larger items. Think about the kinds of items you buy regularly: you may need plenty of space for fruit and vegetables, or ample space in the door to store big milk bottles.

Are all integrated fridge freezers a standard size?

Not quite. Most integrated fridge freezers are the same width and depth as a standard kitchen cabinet, but they can differ in height – if you’re replacing an existing model check the size of the space. If you’re designing a new kitchen you may need to check the plans to make sure the top of the fridge lines up with the rest of the cabinets.

The best integrated fridge freezers to buy in 2022

1. Samsung BRB26600FWW/EU Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: The best mid-range 70/30 integrated fridge freezer

As this mid-range fridge freezer comes with total no-frost technology you can ditch the ice scraper and tick de-icing off your to-do list. It’s highly configurable, too: the adjustable half width door bins in the fridge allow you to configure the space to suit even the tallest bottles, and a slide-out shelf at the top of the freezer means ice cube trays and other essentials are always within easy reach.

Samsung’s All Around cooling technology circulates air effectively around the space to ensure a consistent and even temperature throughout both the fridge and freezer, and the Power Cool and Power Freeze functions mean you can chill and freeze foods rapidly. What’s more, the digital inverter compressor will use energy efficiently by altering the power and running speed depending on how much cooling is needed. Users love the spacious interior and even lighting.

Key specs – Dimensions: 177.5 x 54 x 55cm (HWD); Fridge capacity: 193 litres; Freezer capacity: 74 litres; Door hinge: Right; Reversible: Yes; Fast freeze: Yes; Energy rating: F; Freezer star rating: 4; Temperature warning: Yes; Open door warning: Yes

2. Beko BCFD350 Integrated 50/50 Fridge Freezer: The best 50/50 integrated fridge freezer

This 50/50 integrated fridge freezer is split in the middle, but that doesn’t mean you get the same volume of storage space in both the fridge and the freezer. Extra insulation around the freezer section means it has a 91-litre capacity as opposed to the 163-litre fridge capacity. That said, 93 litres is a good size for a small family and certainly an upgrade on what you get if you opt for a 70/30 split, and the frost-free technology minimises maintenance.

There are only three shelves, so the space inside isn’t as flexible as some other fridges, but the bottle rack means wine and other bottles won’t take up valuable shelf space, plus there’s a good-sized salad drawer.

Users rate this fridge freezer for its excellent value, but the lower price does mean you miss out on fancier features such as a digital temperature display.

Key specs – Dimensions: 177.5 x 54 x 54.5cm (HWD); Fridge capacity: 163 litres; Freezer capacity: 91 litres; Door hinge: Right; Reversible: Yes; Fast freeze: No; Energy rating: F; Freezer star rating: 4; Temperature warning: Yes; Open door warning: Yes

3. Fridgemaster MBC54260F Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: The best-value 70/30 integrated fridge freezer

For just under £400, this fridge freezer is a budget-friendly choice. As it has a 70/30 split, the space favours the 189-litre fridge, but the 71-litre freezer has three drawers and enough space to store the basics.

The fridge has plenty of space to store a big food shop, and it’s fairly configurable, too. There’s a large salad crisper drawer plus five shelves, four of which can be adjusted to suit your storage needs, and with plenty of shelf positions to choose from, you can set this fridge up to store anything from a Christmas turkey to smaller everyday foods such as cheese and condiments.

The low price means that it doesn’t come with features such as frost-free technology, so you’ll need to manually defrost it every once in a while. You’ll also need to double-check that you’ve closed the doors properly – there’s no warning if you leave them open.

Key specs – Dimensions: 177.5 x 54 x 54.5cm (HWD); Fridge capacity: 189 litres; Freezer capacity: 71 litres; Door hinge: Right; Reversible: Yes; Fast freeze: No; Energy rating: F; Freezer star rating: 4; Temperature warning: No; Open door warning: No

4. Miele KFN37432iD Integrated 70/30 Fridge Freezer: Best high-end 70/30 integrated fridge freezer

This is a pricey choice, but paying the Miele premium rewards with quality construction and thoughtful design.

Dishwasher-safe fridge shelves plus frost-free technology mean it requires very little effort to keep this fridge freezer in tip-top condition. And, as you’d expect, there are plenty of shelf positions for the adjustable shelves, so you can configure the space for whatever you’re chilling.

The fridge is illuminated with LED shelf lighting that ensures no foods will linger in dark corners – incidentally, this is one of the features most praised by reviewers.

A digital display gives precise temperature control and there’s an audible warning if temperatures rise too high. There’s also an integrated fan to circulate air and ensure temperature and humidity is evenly distributed, and the appliance runs very efficiently, too.

Key specs – Dimensions: 177 x 55.9 x 54.5cm (HWD); Fridge capacity: 198 litres; Freezer capacity: 62 litres; Door hinge: Right; Reversible: No; Fast freeze: Yes; Energy rating: F; Freezer star rating: 4; Temperature warning: Yes; Open door warning: No

5. Bosch Serie 4 KIL82VSF0: Best 80/20 integrated fridge freezer

Perhaps you’ve got a big chest freezer in the garage or utility room, or maybe you don’t need much freezer capacity. Whatever the reason, this Bosch model provides oodles of fridge space but just enough freezer capacity to keep your ice cubes and frozen chips to hand.

The single full-length door gives a seamless external appearance, and a secondary door on the inside provides access to the compact 34-litre freezer compartment. The fridge occupies the rest of the space, and at the bottom there are two large drawers perfect for a bumper stash of fruit and veg. With five shelves and five storage racks in the door, you won’t be short on places to keep all your perishables.

At almost £900 it’s not the cheapest model around, so you might expect it to have a few extra features. Sadly, though, it’s not frost-free and there’s no alert to let you know the door has been left open.

Key specs – Dimensions: 177.2 x 54.1 x 54.55cm (HWD); Fridge capacity: 252 litres; Freezer capacity: 34 litres; Door hinge: Right; Reversible: Yes; Fast freeze: No; Energy rating: F; Freezer star rating: 4; Temperature warning: No; Open door warning: No

