Best freezer 2023: Keep food cold and preserved for longer

How to choose the best freezer for you

Which kind of freezer should I opt for?

Freezers arrive in various shapes and sizes. Here are the main types from which you can choose:

Upright freezers resemble a classic fridge-freezer. However, they provide freezing space only.

Chest freezers are boxy, top-opening freezers, and are commonly kept in the garage or shed.

Under-counter freezers are small, front-opening units designed to fit snugly underneath a kitchen work surface, with a standard height of about 82cm.

Integrated freezers can be built into a kitchen unit, ensuring your kitchen looks just as you like it. They're also known as "built-in freezers".

Once you’ve chosen the type of freezer you wish to buy, you can drill down into the finer details that will define your perfect appliance.

When it comes to choosing a freezer, capacity is the deal-breaker for many buyers. You’ll need to choose an option that holds enough frozen goods to suit your needs. Sellers usually measure a freezer’s capacity in litres, although many also helpfully equate this to an estimated number of bags of food shopping.

It’s worth noting that chest freezers don’t tend to have multiple compartments. This design choice sacrifices some organisation, but it does mean you get a lot of storage space relative to the size of the appliance. Upright freezers are less space-efficient, but they do provide useful drawers to help you compartmentalise your groceries and access them easily.

What about running costs?

With costs rising, you would also be wise to consider energy efficiency. A highly efficient freezer will do essentially the same job as one with poor efficiency – but uses less energy in the process. This affects both the environment and your household budget.

Most freezers currently have an energy rating of E, F or G on the EPC scale. Appliance brands are still playing catchup after the EPC rating criteria was made tougher in 2021. An E-rated freezer is relatively efficient by current industry standards.

What features should I look for?

Depending on your priorities, you may be on the lookout for some additional features in your ideal freezer.

According to Amanda Lorenzini, a refrigeration expert at the appliance retailer AO.com, it’s a good idea to get a freezer that’s frost-free.