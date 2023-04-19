Best extendable dining tables 2023: A table for any occasion, big or small

Dining tables usually form the centre of a home, giving family a place to gather and chat about the events of the day. But most of us will also have occasions where friends or extended family gather for a meal, and it’s in these scenarios that extendable dining tables come into their own. With the ability to fold away to take up less space day-to-day, the best extendable dining tables can also accommodate extra guests with minimum fuss.

Our pick of the best extendable dining tables cover a range of styles and prices, with something to suit every home and budget. You’ll find furniture at a variety of sizes, too, as well different finishes to fit in with your home.

Not sure about where to start your search? Our buying guide will answer all your questions and help steer you in the right direction. If you already know what you’re looking for, then scroll down to our recommendations of the best extendable dining tables available right now.

Best extendable dining tables: At a glance

How to choose the best extendable dining table for you

What size should I go for?

When it comes to choosing an extendable dining table, the primary consideration has to be space. Measure up accurately, to ensure you can fit the table in your desired space when it’s fully extended, as well as at its more compact size. And don’t forget to allow space at either end for extra dining chairs.

How much should I spend?

The options on our list start at just over £200; but do remember that you’ll want your table to last for many years. It is important not to buy anything too cheap and flimsy while also setting a realistic budget and sticking to it.

What types of extendable dining table are available?

There are three main types of extendable dining table. For smaller homes, you’ll find tables with drop-leaf sides that simply fold down when not in use. However, the majority of extendable dining tables tend to have either concealed extra pieces, known as leaves, which sit within the actual structure of the table, or leaves that have to be stored separately. Obviously, these can take up extra space in your home.

What shape of table should you choose?

The shape of your extendable dining table may well depend on the size of the room it will sit in. Round tables are a super sociable style, but can be awkward to fit into rooms. Rectangular tables can work well in smaller houses as well as larger rooms or open-plan kitchens, depending the size you choose. Finally, oval tables can be a good fit in smaller houses, free of any sharp edges to catch yourself on.

What style should you choose?

Obviously, much of this will come down to personal taste; but do think about what will fit in with the existing style and decor of your home. For example, an industrial-styled table could look out of place in a cosy cottage.

Wood tables are perennially popular since they fit in with so many different schemes of decor. They’re also hardwearing and well suited to the rigours of family life. But fans of a more modern look may want to investigate materials such as zinc, steel, marble or fibreglass; not only are such materials sturdy as well, they deliver the cleaner look that’s required.

The best extendable dining tables to buy in 2023

1. Habitat Drio Extending Dining Table: Best for versatility

Price: £700 | Buy now from Habitat



If you’re a smaller household, but with lots of friends and family, then this table is the ideal choice. In its most compact form it seats a family of four comfortably; however, it can be extended to seat up to 10. A clever design brings the ability to add one or two extension leaves to seat a varied number of people. The leaves are kept under the table when not in use, which means you won’t have the added hassle of having to find somewhere to store them.

Made from a mix of solid oak and oak veneers, this is a sturdy table that will stand the test of time. Sporting a classic style that should fit with a variety of decor, it can be dressed up with different style chairs for a more modern feel.

Do make sure you measure your space for this table – if you need to use it at full extension, it’s 240cm in length. It’s also one of the heavier tables on our list, so ensure you have sufficient help before trying to move it about. This is a well-constructed table that will fit into a wide variety of homes.

Key details – Size: W120 x D95 x H75cm (compact), W240 x D95 x H75cm (extended); Materials: Oak, oak veneer; Extension type: Centre leaf, 2 leaves; Seats: 4-10

Buy now from Habitat

2. Jurate Drop Leaf Trestle Dining Table: Best for tiny spaces

Price: £225 | Buy now from Wayfair



This compact table from Wayfair will suit those homes that are short on space. Extending through the use of simple drop-leaf sides, it goes from being a two-person table to one that seats four. Obviously, it isn’t the biggest bit of furniture on our list, but the design will appeal to those whose living space is cramped yet still like to entertain from time to time.

Made from manufactured wood, the table is easy to move around and lightweight compared to many other extendable tables. The legs might get in the way of those seated, but they do contribute to the table’s sturdy structure, despite being slightly thinner than others on this list. The drop-leaf design means the dining table can be extended in seconds, and folded back down to fit into even the tightest of spaces.

Key details – Size: W28.2 x D76 x H73.4cm (compact), W130cm x D76 x H73.4cm (extended); Materials: Manufactured wood; Extension type: Drop leaves; Seats: 2-4

Buy now from Wayfair

3. Sonoma Extending Dining Table: Best classic looks

Price: £700 | Buy now from M&S



This gorgeous table is crafted from solid oak and oak veneer, resulting in a sturdy table that looks more expensive than its price tag would suggest. Seating six to eight diners, the central leaf to extend the table is hidden under the tabletop when not in use.

Finished in warm tones, the Sonoma’s classic looks will deliver a farmhouse kitchen feel to your home. We also welcome that the extendable section is a design feature in itself, adding a little modern twist to the piece.

This high-quality bit of furniture comes with some heft to it, and will likely need several people to move its position or extend it. On a positive note, though, the delivery team will assemble it in a room of your choosing, so there will be no need to brush up on your DIY skills here.

Key details – Size: W140 x D85 x H75cm (compact), W187 x D85 x H75cm (extended); Materials: Oak, oak veneer; Extension type: Centre leaf; Seats: 6-8

Buy now from M&S

4. Ingatorp Extendable Table: Best for a modern twist

Price: £329 | Buy now from IKEA



Available in white and black, the Ingatorp table from Ikea brings a modern twist to dining. As you’d expect from IKEA, the table does require some assembly, but it isn’t a particularly complex job.

With the table extended, the legs stay in the corners, making it more comfortable for those seated. When not in use, the leaf can be stored under the tabletop, to avoid you having to find extra room for storage. This is a very minimalistic-looking table.

However, it isn’t as chunky as many of the other entries on this list – although this does mean it’s lighter and therefore easier to move around on your own. Customers also reported that the finish wasn’t brilliant, with some chipping and bubbling seen on the paintwork after around a year of use.

Key details – Size: W155 x D87 x H74cm (compact), W214 x D87 x H74cm (extended); Materials: Particleboard, melamine foil, acrylic paint, plastic edging, solid wood legs; Extension type: Leaf; Seats: 4-6

Buy now from IKEA

5. Bronx Oak Effect Dining Table: Best round table

Price: £475 | Buy now from Next



Round tables are extremely sociable, allowing everyone around the furniture to see one other and chat easily. However, they can be a little awkward to fit into rooms. As such, we’d advise careful measuring of your space before purchasing this table.

Made with an oak effect top and black metal legs, the Bronx table has a slight industrial vibe to it that could bring a touch of the New York loft apartment to your home. The table extends by pulling apart at the middle and raising the inner leaf to align with the sections on both the left and right.

A few customers commented on the table displaying a slight wobble from side-to-side, something that can affect round tables. Nevertheless, overall this is a solid and sturdy piece of furniture that will add an interesting dimension to a dining room or kitchen diner.

Key details – Size: W110cm x D110 x H74.5 (compact), W140 x D110 x H74.5cm (extended); Materials: Oak effect, metal; Extension type: Centre leaf; Seats: 4-6

Buy now from Next