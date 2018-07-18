Best Nerf guns 2022: Upgrade your Nerf gun arsenal today

Ah, the humble Nerf gun. The memories we’ve made with the foam dart-shooters over the years. From nailing that troublesome sibling in the gonads to fulfilling our secret agent fantasies – without actually injuring the bad guys – the Nerf gun has been a fine addition to any childhood home.

In recent years the Nerf range of toys has exploded, offering all sorts of different themed guns and accessories, all at different price ranges. Finding your ideal Nerf gun (or guns) can be tricky, but that’s where we come in.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’re often shooting each other with Nerf darts in the name of science, and as a result of this extensive research, we can help you choose the perfect Nerf gun for your budget. Below, you’ll find our regularly curated pick of everything Nerf has to offer, along with a handy buying guide to help you make the right purchase. Whatever Nerf gun you’re searching for, chances are there's something here for you.

Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 now only £9 Prime Day has finally arrived, and the Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 has dropped to just £9 for a limited time. Down from an average price of £12, it's not the cheapest we've seen it. but this is still a great deal on an excellent dart blaster, listed below in top position. Amazon Was £12.14 Now £9 Buy Now

How to choose the best Nerf gun

Are Nerf guns safe to play with?

While a Nerf “gun” may sound intimidating, they are actually very safe. While safety goggles are recommended, Nerf guns shoot lightweight foam darts that don't bruise the skin when they reach the intended target and are much safer to use than a BB gun. However, try not to aim at the urn balancing precariously on the mantelpiece, and keep the guns away from pets. If in doubt, look for the gun’s minimum age requirement before purchasing, and adult supervision is always advised.

What are the different types of Nerf gun?

There are all sorts of different Nerf guns to consider and the options can seem rather daunting. Perhaps the most common style of Nerf is the spring-loaded gun, which requires the gun to be “cocked back” every time you pull the trigger. It’s simple, effective, and you don’t need to replace the batteries. The battery-powered models have their advantages, however, namely longer ranges and fully automatic fire.

There are also different “themed” Nerf guns to consider, each offering their own unique design styles and special Nerf darts.

How much do I need to spend on a Nerf gun?

You don’t need to spend a lot of money when starting your Nerf collection. As you will see below, the cheapest gun is under £10, and many of the fancier blasters cost less than £20. Most Nerf guns come with darts included in the box, too, although we recommend picking up extra refill packs for when the supplied darts inevitably find their way under the sofa.

What accessories can I buy?

There are all sorts of extras you can buy with your Nerf gun. Many shooters are modular, which means you can buy attachments for your guns such as bipods and scopes. You can also buy ammo refill packs (make sure you research which Nerf darts fit your gun), plus bandoliers, and protective goggles for the safety-conscious.

The best Nerf guns to buy from only £11

1. Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6: The best-value nerf gun

Price: £11 l Buy now from Amazon



If you're looking for the best bang for your buck – either you're a Nerf newbie or simply looking to expand your arsenal in the most efficient way possible – the Nerf Elite Commander RD-6 is the best-value blaster on the market right now. With its 6-dart rotating drum, you can either fire 1 dart at a time or unleash all six darts in quick succession if you "slam fire" the spring-loaded cocking handle. With a total of 12 darts in the box, a range of up to 90 feet and three tactical rails for added accessories, the Nerf Elite Commander RD-6 is the ideal foam dart shooter for the budget-conscious buyer.

Key features – Included darts: 12; Firing distance: 90ft; Recommended age rating: Eight years and up; Weight: 570g





Nerf Elite 2.0 Commander RD-6 Blaster, 12 Official Nerf Darts, 6-Dart Rotating Drum, Tactical Rails, Barrel and Stock Attachment Points 6.7 x 36.2 x 24.1 cm Buy now

2. Nerf N-Strike Elite Jolt: The best budget blaster

Price: £14 l Buy now from Amazon





If you’re on a budget, or if you’re looking at an entry-level shooter for your kids, then the Elite Jolt is the blaster to buy. It’s the smallest of the bunch (which makes it perfect for concealment) and it comes with two Elite-style darts, which have to be reloaded after every shot. Perfect for after-tea assassinations or lunchtime showdowns in the office.

Key features – Included darts: 2; Firing distance: 45ft; Recommended age rating: Eight years and up; Weight: 18g

3. Nerf Ultra One Motorised Blaster: The best rapid-fire beast

Price: £51 l Buy now from Amazon



Hoping for sustained Nerf dart fire? Look no further than the Ultra One Motorised Blaster. The largest (and heaviest) shooter on this list, the Ultra One has a 25-dart rotating drum and fires the furthest-flying Nerf darts to date, with a quoted range of up to 120 feet. Perfect for striking fear into the hearts of your Nerf enemies and clearing the room without breaking a sweat, no matter how far away your enemies might be cowering.

Key features – Included darts: 25; Firing distance: 120ft; Recommended age rating: Eight years and up; Weight: 1.8kg

4. Nerf Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster: The best Nerf rifle

Price: £26 l Buy now from Amazon



While the name seems unnecessarily long, the Elite 2.0 Echo CS-10 Blaster is the perfect blaster for newbies. With a detachable, easy to reload magazine of 10 Nerf darts (with 24 darts included), the CS-10 can fire projectiles up to 90ft and can be fitted with all manner of scope and barrel attachments with its four tactical rails. Versatility is the name of the game here: buy a few more magazines and you're good to go for sustained engagements.

Key features – Included darts: 24; Firing distance: 90ft; Recommended age rating: Eight years and up; Weight: 1.29kg

5. Nerf Fortnite AR-L: The best Nerf for gamers

Price: £40 l Buy now from Amazon





With the rapidly popular video game, Fortnite, taking the world by storm, it was inevitable that Nerf would jump in on the battle royale bandwagon, albeit with fewer floss dances. Modelled after one of the guns in the game, the AR-L is a massive, battery-powered motorised Nerf gun with an attachable 10-dart clip. There are also a handful of other Fortnite-branded Nerf guns, including rocket launcher super soakers and a "silenced" three-round pistol.

Key features – Included darts: 20; Firing distance: 65ft; Recommended age rating: Eight years and up; Weight: 1.4kg