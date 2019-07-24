Best water gun 2023: Have a super soaking summer with these water pistols

As temperatures rise during the summer months, there’s no better (or fun) way to cool off than a good old fashioned water gun fight. Unplug the tower fans and put that portable air conditioner back in storage: it’s time to rush outside to the back garden and fill up the trusty Super Soaker.

The humble water pistol has actually changed quite dramatically since those early days, and there are now all sorts of H2O blasters on the market. From one-handed pistols to powerful multi-barreled behemoths, a simple web search for water guns will likely come up with thousands of results. As such, you might find it a bit daunting when choosing the best blaster to suit your needs.

However, if you’re in the market for your first water pistol or simply want to out-drench the competition, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated the very best water guns you can buy at the moment, covering all ages, prices and styles.

How to choose the best water gun

Are water guns safe to play with?

Unlike BB guns and Nerf guns, water pistols don’t fire projectiles. A stream of water isn’t as potentially harmful as a Nerf-fired foam bullet and, as such, water guns are believed to be much safer for younger children. However, it is recommended not to spray pressurised water into the eyes or face from close range. Sustained firefights might also make the ground a bit slippery, so be sure to watch your step during frenetic engagements.

What are the different types of water gun?

There are many different types of water guns in shops. The most basic fire a single stream of water, while some bigger blasters allow you to fire multiple streams simultaneously.

When searching for a water gun, you need to be aware of the blaster’s water tank capacity and firing distance. Some squirters can fire great distances, while others can hold more than a litre of water for maximum drenching. Whatever your play style, there’s almost certainly a water shooter that fits the bill.

How much can I expect to pay for a water gun?

Generally speaking, water guns are a cheap way to get you and your kids outdoors in the summer. Most basic water pistols can be picked up for as little as £10, while some of the high-end models with fancy features cost a little bit more. Many basic water pistols can be picked up in a double pack, too, allowing you to save even more money.

What accessories can I buy?

Unlike Nerf guns, there aren’t quite as many special accessories to use in your water-based firefights. A plastic water bottle or two can be a solid battlefield accomplice for on-the-go reloading, and you can also pick up some water balloons for throwable drenching.

The best water guns to buy

1. Super Soaker ZipFire: The best cheap water pistol(s)

Price: £9 l Buy now from Amazon





The Super Soaker ZipFire is the perfect choice for lighter wallets. For just £9 you get two of these dinky shooters, which is great for entry-level firefights or as useful emergency sidearms for when your main blaster runs dry. The water capacity is low, but these stealthy shooters remain a solid alternative to their pricier (and heavier) blasters.

Key features – Capacity: 97mL (x2); Recommended age rating: Six years and up; Weight: 177g

2. Zuru Bunch O’ Balloons: The best water balloons

Price: £10 l Buy now from Amazon

These easy-to-fill and biodegradable water balloons are the best accompaniment to your garden water fights. The included connectors enable you to fill up to 100 large-sized balloons at once with just a garden hose in a matter of seconds, but perhaps most helpfully, the recyclable Zuru balloons are also self-tying.

Key features – Capacity: 100 balloons; Recommended age rating: Three years and up; Weight: N/A

3. Super Soaker Floodinator: The best premium water gun

Price: £20 l Buy now from Amazon





Super Soaker’s Floodinator is the perfect all-around blaster. It might be the most expensive on this list, but the pump-action Floodinator is capable of soaking your foes at a distance of up to 11m, with a tank that holds up to 2 litres of water for longer engagements. It’s a big, bulky beast that gives a proper drenching, what more could you want?

Key features – Capacity: 2l; Recommended age rating: Seven years and up; Weight: 812g

4. Super Soaker Twin Tide: The best double-barrel water gun

Price: £12 l Buy now from Amazon





Sometimes just one stream of water isn’t substantial enough to fully drench your opponents. That’s where the Super Soaker Twin Tide comes in: the double-barrel blaster fires two streams of water at once whenever you pull the bottom-mounted pump. The 975ml capacity water tank is also quite large, which is ideal for maximum soakage.

Key features – Capacity: 975ml; Recommended age rating: Six years and up; Weight: 540g

5. Super Soaker HP-E: The best water gun for gamers

Price: £10 l Buy now from Amazon





With Super Soaker’s Fortnite range, you can finally fulfil your Chicken Dinner-winning fantasies in your own back garden. Modelled after one of the weapons in the game, the HP-E is a novelty one-handed water gun with a tank capacity of 219ml. It isn’t the most powerful on this list, but you’ll certainly win style points if you pull one of these out on the battlefield.

Key features – Capacity: 219ml; Recommended age rating: Six years and up; Weight: 132g

6. Super Soaker Soakzooka: The best water gun for capacity

Price: £20 l Buy now from Amazon





If capacity and sustained fire are the name of the game, then Super Soaker’s Soakzooka is the H2O shooter for you. With a massive 1.6 litre tank, the Soakzooka can outlast your enemies’ refills and then some, with the large jet of water saturating your foes whenever you pull the handle. The two-handed shooter might not be best for tiny hands, but if you want to out-drench your friends and family, then this is the blaster you need in your arsenal.

Key features – Capacity: 1.6l; Recommended age rating: Seven years and up; Weight: 576g