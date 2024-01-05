CES 2024: Alienware beams down three new gaming laptops

CES 2024: Alienware M18 R2

Slightly confusingly, the most powerful of these new Alienware laptops doesn’t use the “Ultra”-labelled processors like its siblings. Instead, it comes with your choice of the 14th Gen Intel Core HX chips: the 16-core Core i7-14650HX, 20-core Core i7-14700HX or the Core i9-14900HX, which offers a healthy 24 cores in total. Memory is user upgradable, with dual-channel DDR5 up to 64GB, and the CPUs are overclockable, too.

On the graphics front, the M18 R2 offers a selection of Nvidia RTX 40-series GPUs like the other two models, and you can choose either single storage up to 4TB or or dual storage configurations going all the way up to 8TB (2x 4TB). The display is, naturally, an 18in panel, and you can either opt for a QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate, or swap the focus to a blisteringly fast 480Hz panel with a lower Full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200) resolution.

With all that horsepower, it will come as little surprise to hear that the M18 R2 is the bulkiest of the bunch, measuring 320 x 410 x 26.7mm – no details are given on the weight, but I expect that it will be varied based on your selected components, like the M16 R2, and I’d be very surprised if it wasn’t the heaviest of the three laptops.

We’ll have a lot more information, including pricing and expected release dates, soon, and expect to see full reviews for each of these models once we’ve got our hands on review samples. In the meantime, CES is far from a one-trick pony, so be sure to check back in over the next few days to see what other exciting new tech 2024 has in store.