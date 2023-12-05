Chillblast Phantom 16 review: Partly British, mostly impressive

If you want a desktop or laptop wholly made in the UK, you are out of luck, but if you want to buy one from a company headquartered, part-assembled and with UK after-sales support, then Warrington-based Chillblast fits the bill.

Externally, the Chillblast Phantom laptop is identical to a TongFang/Uniwill white-label machine called the ID6H2. But it isn’t just a rebranding; Chillblast specifies the CPU, port functionality, screen, thermal solution and case and then assembles the rest of the laptop at its facility in Bradford.

There’s nothing at all wrong with the chassis. I’ve used a couple of TongFang / Uniwill machines with Medion branding and have been highly impressed with both the build quality and design. And no matter what brand you buy, the odds are your laptop started life around the South China Sea with the likes of TongFang/Unwill, Foxconn or Quanta anyway.