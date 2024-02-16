This PlayStation 5 deal is an ABSOLUTE steal

The gaming experience has been taken to a whole new level in the last decade, and this cutting-edge console is a prime example. As mentioned in our in-depth review, “gaming on the PlayStation 5 is exactly as mind-blowing as you’d expect it to be, especially if you’ve spent the past six years on an increasingly exhausted PlayStation 4”.

It supports ray tracing to create a true-to-life experience when it comes to in-game lighting, shadows and reflections. The PS5 also incorporates a rapid SSD, meaning even the largest of games will load with ease and prevent the annoyance of standing there like a lemon, because let’s be honest, we’ve all been there.

To cut a long story short, the PlayStation 5 excels across the board. From its speedy performance and stunning graphics to its sensational DualSense controller, it ticks every box on the Expert Reviews checklist. And now, with a hefty reduction, you can nab it for an absolute bargain. So don’t hang around, as this limited-time deal won’t last for long.