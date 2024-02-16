This PlayStation 5 deal is an ABSOLUTE steal
If you’ve been eyeing up the PlayStation 5 but haven’t yet made a move, this could be the deal for you
Sometimes an offer is too good to pass up, and this PlayStation 5 deal is certainly one of them. You can now bag the award-winning games console for just £419 down from its usual retail of £480, saving you a whopping £61. However, as with most PlayStation 5 deals, it’s not guaranteed to last long.
We raved about the console in our five-star full-length Playstation 5 review, blowing us away with its remarkable user interface, magnificent DualSense controller and superb performance. In fact, we loved it so much that we bestowed upon it our prestigious Expert Reviews Best Buy Award. Not bad, eh?
The gaming experience has been taken to a whole new level in the last decade, and this cutting-edge console is a prime example. As mentioned in our in-depth review, “gaming on the PlayStation 5 is exactly as mind-blowing as you’d expect it to be, especially if you’ve spent the past six years on an increasingly exhausted PlayStation 4”.
It supports ray tracing to create a true-to-life experience when it comes to in-game lighting, shadows and reflections. The PS5 also incorporates a rapid SSD, meaning even the largest of games will load with ease and prevent the annoyance of standing there like a lemon, because let’s be honest, we’ve all been there.
To cut a long story short, the PlayStation 5 excels across the board. From its speedy performance and stunning graphics to its sensational DualSense controller, it ticks every box on the Expert Reviews checklist. And now, with a hefty reduction, you can nab it for an absolute bargain. So don’t hang around, as this limited-time deal won’t last for long.