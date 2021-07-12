Worx Landroid S300 review: A modular robot mower you can upgrade

It cuts your lawn with three steel blades, attached to a spinning disc on the underside of the mower, providing a cutting width of 18cm, and there are nine spare blades in the box. Cutting height can be adjusted between 20 and 50mm using a dial on the side, so you can choose any length between those two extremes. It’s steady on its wheels and is capable of operating on relatively steep inclines of up to 35%.

Worx uses a standard, easily swappable battery across many of its cordless tools, and this includes the Landroid S300. You don’t need to swap it out and share it as often as you might a power drill but, if you’ve already bought into the system, it may be useful to know that you’ve got a spare battery sitting on your lawn. Access to the battery is via a hinged lid and you can remove it without any tools.

Worx Landroid S300 review: Is it difficult to set up?

Setting up the Worx Landroid S300 is relatively straightforward. As with all robot mowers, you have to lay out a boundary wire and peg it to the ground first, so the mower knows where to go and where not to. This wire can be up to 10cm away from a level edge, such as a sunken path, but it needs to be at least 26cm away from awkward edges such as walls and flower beds.