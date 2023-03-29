Best garden multi-tools 2023: One tool that tackles multiple tasks
Keep your garden trim and tidy, and your shed light on equipment, with this selection of the best garden multi-tools
It can take a lot of time – and tools – to keep your garden looking its best. If your outside space has trees, hedges or areas that are difficult to reach with a mower, you could end up spending lots of money on numerous implements. This is where the best garden multi-tools could make life easier.
Instead of having several bits of equipment hanging in your shed, garden multi-tools come with a number of attachments that fit onto a single motorised pole that can be powered by a petrol engine or a battery.
READ NEXT: Best garden vaccum
Depending on what you need and how much you’re willing to pay, you could expect garden multi-tools to offer a brush cutter, strimmer, chainsaw, hedge trimmer and an extension pole for that hard-to-reach foliage. And some, reflecting their appeal as a starter set, even come with protective equipment such as eye protectors, ear defenders and gloves.
Below you’ll find our guide on how to choose the best multi-tool for you, plus our selection of the best garden multi-tools currently available. We’ve focused on the more affordable end of the market here, and have based our choices on the range of features offered, value for money, all-round usability and a wide range of online reviews.
Best garden multi-tools: At a glance
- Best garden multi-tool starter set: BU-KO 52cc Long Reach Petrol Multi Functional Garden Tool | £180
- Best battery-powered garden multi-tool: Einhell Power X-Change GE-LM 36/4in1 Li-Solo | £319
- Best lightweight garden multi-tool: Draper 4-in-1 Petrol Garden Tool | £165
How to choose the best garden multi-tool for you
Which are better – petrol or battery-powered garden multi-tools?
The power source you choose for your garden multi-tool will largely be governed by your budget and how you plan to use the tools. Generally speaking, petrol-powered garden multi-tools are either at the cheaper end of the market or aimed at professionals. They allow total portability, and the only real limiting factor is the amount of fuel you have. They’re not without their drawbacks, however. They can be noisy to use, and the petrol engines can require occasional maintenance.
READ NEXT: Best garden shredders
Battery-powered garden multi-tools tend to be fairly expensive, and not as common as petrol-powered alternatives. However, they’re a great choice for the occasional user, because aside from the occasional battery charge, there’s virtually no maintenance, plus they’re quiet, which will please the neighbours. If you’re already part of a battery-powered tool ecosystem, it’s worth seeing if there are any compatible garden multi-tools available that will avoid the need to buy new batteries and a charger.
What tasks can garden multi-tools handle?
The beauty of garden multi-tools is that they can be used for a wide variety of cutting. Most setups will include a strimmer attachment for cutting longer grass, and a brush cutter, which is a more heavy-duty alternative to hack away at thicker undergrowth. You’ll also typically find a hedge trimmer, plus a pruning chainsaw to cut away smaller tree branches. These will mount on a motorised unit, and you can add additional reach through an extendable pole. Garden shears or secateurs are still better suited to more delicate work, but for most moderate work, multi-tools are ideal.
Are garden multi-tools suitable for professionals?
It’s likely that a professional gardener will have dedicated tools for each of the tasks they may encounter, but there are still a range of heavy-duty multi-tools out there from brands such as Stihl, Mountfield and Honda. We’ve focused on cheaper options for the amateur gardener here.
READ NEXT: Best lawn mowers for small gardens
The best garden multi-tools you can buy in 2023
1. BU-KO 52cc Long Reach Petrol Multi Functional Garden Tool: Best garden multi-tool starter set
Price: £180 | Buy now from Amazon
Looking at the BU-KO, it’s more of a question of what it doesn’t come with. As well as the strimmer, hedge trimmer (which can swivel through 270 degrees), pruner chainsaw and brush cutter, plus an extension pole that allows a reach of up to 3.4 metres, it boasts a full complement of PPE. That includes gloves, ear defenders, eye protection and a shoulder harness, as well as useful features such as a funnel for refuelling.
The attachments can be swapped easily thanks to a quick-release mechanism, and the 3hp two-stroke engine means there’s plenty of power to tackle the majority of common garden tasks. Reviewers praise the impressive build quality for the low price, and say that when they have encountered problems, BU-KO’s customer service has been very good indeed. Criticisms are few, but some owners say they wish the instructions were clearer.
Key specs – Power source: Petrol; Power output: 3hp; Key accessories: Strimmer, hedge trimmer, pruner chainsaw, brush cutter
BU-KO 52cc Long Reach Petrol Multi Functional Garden Tool: Petrol Strimmers and Brush Cutter, Extendable Petrol Hedge Trimmer, Pruner Chainsaw, Petrol Grass Trimmers, 75cm Extension Pole
2. Einhell Power X-Change GE-LM 36/4in1 Li-Solo: Best battery-powered garden multi-tool
Price: £319 | Buy now from Machine Mart
Part of Einhell’s Power X-Change battery ecosystem, this unit makes particular sense for existing Einhell users. But the comparatively low cost of this battery-operated garden multi-tool has wide appeal, although it’s worth pointing out that the price is for the bare tool only, so you’ll need to spend another £60 on a twin battery and charger bundle. Once charged, though, Einhell says you can expect a continuous run-time upwards of 40 minutes from a pair of 3Ah batteries, depending on the tool you’re using, which should be plenty for the average gardener.
The kit is high quality, with a brushless motor, laser-cut and diamond-ground steel blades for the hedge trimmer, and a chain from Oregon on the pruner. The trimmer tilts through seven positions, the strimmer has an automatic jog feed, and there’s an adjustable handle and shoulder strap to ensure comfortable and safe handling.
Key specs – Power source: Battery (not included); Power output: N/A; Key accessories: Pruner, hedge trimmer, strimmer, brush cutter
3. Draper 4-in-1 Petrol Garden Tool: Best lightweight garden multi-tool
Price: £165 | Buy now from Wilko
Weighing in at less than 6kg (without fuel) when configured as a grass trimmer, the featherweight Draper should be suitable for pretty much any gardener, making light work of heavy-duty jobs without the aches you might encounter with a heavier tool. And, of course, the confidence that comes from buying kit from a well-known brand such as Draper has its own appeal.
The unit has a choke and recoil start, so starting should be simple, although care needs to be taken with adding fuel: it must be mixed with two-stroke oil in the correct ratio. It comes with a grass trimmer and brush cutter, a pruning saw, hedge trimmer and a 700mm extension pole, plus a quick-release shoulder strap. The grass trimmer has a plant protector, allowing a precise cut without damaging nearby plants.
Key specs – Power source: Petrol; Power output: 1,000W; Key accessories: Pruner, hedge trimmer, strimmer, brush cutter