Gardena EasyCut 23/18V review: Easy strimming, easy storage

The Gardena EasyCut 23/18V is a lightweight, easy-to-store grass trimmer aimed squarely at those who want to take care of their lawn, but don’t need some super-powered weed-whacker to keep their grass in shape. It’s cleverly designed, convenient and good at what it does. It won’t be the best grass trimmer for everyone – for a few reasons that I’ll go into – but it’s going to be a good option for a lot of gardens, especially if you like to keep things simple or if you don’t have a lot of spare shed or garage space.

I’ve been testing it over the last week in my own garden to see how it measures up against some of the best small garden strimmers, including the budget Titan TTI821GGT and the superb Bosch EasyGrassCut 18V 230. Here are my thoughts.