How to remove weeds from a lawn

The first step to a beautiful garden is a well-kept lawn, and for that it’s essential to know how to remove weeds to leave a uniform-looking patch of grass. While there will be those people who enjoy a wilder looking lawn, happy for nature to do its thing, the majority will prefer for weeds to be gone.

However, keeping on top of weeds can feel like a never-ending task. Interlopers such as dandelions, thistles and clover can all spoil a lawn’s appearance and prove notoriously tricky to eradicate. Weeds also sap much-needed nutrients from the soil, leaving grass depleted of moisture and more, and can take over quickly if left unchecked.

Note that clearing a lawn of weeds isn’t simply a matter of spraying over some weed killer. If not tackled properly, you could in fact kill off healthy grass and leave the lawn looking even worse.

Luckily, we have all the tools and advice you need to take down unwanted weeds from your lawn – and it needn’t be an expensive eco-headache. Read on to discover our step-by-step guide on how to restore your lawn to its former glory.

READ NEXT: Best cordless lawnmower