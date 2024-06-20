Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 ONE+ Cordless Grass Trimmer review: Less pain, more gain

The RY18LTX33A-0 is a line trimmer, with a length of plastic line spinning around at 6,800RPM to slash through over-long grass and weeds. The line wears out or splinters off while cutting, with new line feeding out automatically from the spool until it’s emptied, at which point you’ll need to replace it. While the instructions for some trimmers suggest that you wind a replacement line onto the original spool, Ryobi (safely) assumes that most users won’t want the bother. It’s perfectly possible to repopulate the spool with your own 1.65mm line, but replacement spools aren’t hideously expensive – roughly £4.50 for a single reel, or £12 for a pack of three.

Ryobi RY18LTX33A-0 ONE+ Cordless Grass Trimmer review: How well does it trim?

The RY18LTX33A-0 does a great job of basic trimming duties. I first used it to trim some messy patches and it left a nice, clean cut on shorter, finer grass and had no issues getting through thicker clumps. I then took it to deal with some longer, rougher grass and weedy patches on my rear lawn, prior to mowing, and it made short work of these as well. I did experience one complication when some tall ryegrass wound itself around the spindle, slowing and then jamming up the motor, but that had more to do with the state of my garden than any inherent faults with Ryobi’s trimmer.