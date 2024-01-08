CES 2024: Garmin’s Lily 2 is still lovely but there isn’t much that’s new

The Sport edition is available in metallic lilac with a lilac silicone band or cream gold with a “coconut” silicone band, while the Classic is available in gold with a light brown leather band, and bronze with a dark brown leather band. If you don’t like these combinations, Garmin also allows users to combine any which way they like via its Your Watch, Your Way page on the Garmin website.

Just like the previous model, though, the thing that sets the Lily 2 apart from the fitness-tracking competition is its patterned lenses. Instead of showing a blank face to the world when not in use, the Lily 2’s face is etched with attractive geometric patterns, with fitness tracking stats only appearing in a bright white LCD overlay when you raise your wrist to look at the watch or give it a tap with your finger.

And it really is an incredibly small and light watch, measuring a mere 35.4mm across and 10.1mm thick and weighing a feather-light 24.4g. Garmin markets it for women but it would be a great wearable for anyone with slender wrists who doesn’t get on with chunky wearables like the Garmin Fenix 7S.

Attractive as it is, though, the most significant upgrades are all happening under the skin of the Lily 2. No, there’s no native GPS upgrade as yet, which is a shame, but Garmin has added some useful features here (and you can get pace and distance via connected GPS, if you’re desperate).

First up is a more advanced heart rate sensor than before, which could improve heart rate readout accuracy. There’s also support for Garmin Pay, although only in the more expensive Classic model, and Garmin has also added its Sleep Score feature to the watch. The previous Lily could do sleep tracking but it wouldn’t give you a score when you woke up.

The Lily 2 also adds incident tracking during some activities and a few more fitness tracking profiles. Dance fitness has been added this time around with options including Zumba, Afrobeat, Bollywood EDM and hip-hop sessions. And there’s also a new indoor rowing and HiiT session tracking profile.

These add to all the usual tracking and health features from steps to calorie counting, Garmin’s Body Battery feature and more.

