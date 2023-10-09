Get a TOP saving on the Morphy Richards Total Control Soup Maker this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back, and this time it’s serving up a bubbling hot deal on the Morphy Richards Total Control Soup Maker. This deal, available only until Wednesday 11 October at midnight, offers a £10 discount, bringing the price down to just £90 during this exclusive Amazon Prime Day sale.

While the regular retail price stands at £130, its average price is typically £100. However, with this Amazon Prime Day deal, it’s now available for £90. It’ll make the perfect addition to your kitchen appliance collection in time for winter’s soup weather.

The Total Control is the perfect choice for small portions – it’s perfect when cooking for one or two, or for satisfying smaller appetites. Unlike standard soup makers, which offer only two smoothness options, this one takes it up a notch with three. This means you can customise your soups and blends to your exact preference.