Google Pixel Tablet review: Big dock energy

Google Pixel Tablet review: What you need to know

The Pixel Tablet is a 2-in-1 device but not as a quasi-laptop as you might expect. Instead, it comes bundled with a special dock, which doubles up as both a charger and a speaker, effectively turning it into a detachable Google Assistant-powered Nest Hub.

Outside of these dock-friendly features, there’s not much here that we haven’t seen before. The Pixel Tablet incorporates a 60Hz 11in IPS display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 and is powered by Google’s own Tensor G2 chipset – the same found inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a smartphones.

The tablet starts life with Android 13 installed, with Google promising three years of core updates and five years of regular security patches. You also get 8GB of RAM as standard, with the choice of either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, depending on how much you’re willing to spend.

Google Pixel Tablet review: Price and competition

The Pixel Tablet is available right now, priced at £599 for the 128GB version and £699 for the 256GB model. This makes it nearly as expensive as the 2022 iPad Air, although admittedly you’re getting double the base storage with Google’s tablet.

Google is clearly hoping that bundling the charging speaker dock will make it the more appealing proposition. However, with Apple’s cheapest tablet – the ninth-gen iPad – costing £200 less and the more recent tenth-gen iPad being £100 cheaper, the Pixel Tablet is floating in dangerous waters.