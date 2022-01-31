GoPro’s UNBEATABLE Hero 10 Black deal is back

Launched late last year, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is the latest and greatest flagship from the synonymous action camera firm. The most capable Hero camera yet, it features an all-new processor, up to 5.3K video recording, 23-megapixel stills and GoPro’s new HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation.

Right now the GoPro Hero 10 Black is available with a 12 month GoPro subscription and a 32GB microSD card for just £330. This is the absolute best price we’ve seen for a new Hero 10 Black, saving you a whopping £150 off of RRP and undercutting the next best price from Amazon by £100.

Alternatively, for £100 more - or the price as the camera on its own from Amazon - GoPro is also offering a Hero 10 Black accessory bundle. The bundle includes the Hero 10 Black camera, a Magnetic Swivel Grip, Shorty tripod, official GoPro case, 32GB microSD card, spare battery and a 12 month GoPro subscription for £430. While we’ve previously seen the bundle for slightly less in GoPro’s annual holiday sale, it still represents excellent value.

GoPro’s subscription gives you unlimited cloud storage for your footage, total replacement should you damage your camera and up to a 50% discount on accessories bought through the GoPro store. The subscription costs £50 annually but as GoPro is currently bundling a one-year subscription free with all new camera purchases (and you can cancel it before it renews) this is easily the cheapest way to pick up a new Hero action or Max 360 camera.

GoPro is offering similar subscription bundle deals across their full action camera line, so be sure to check out our Best GoPro Deals roundup to ensure you get the absolute best price.

