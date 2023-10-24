GoPro Hero 12 Black review: The best gets better

The GoPro Hero 12 Black may look similar to last year’s Hero 11 – it’s near identical, in fact – but GoPro has fitted out its latest flagship with some intriguing refinements that should set it apart. Touted as “the official camera of fun”, the Hero 12 Black combines GoPro’s top-tier image quality and stabilisation tech with a more accessible user interface and improved audio options.

While the Hero 12’s headline recording specs remain unchanged from its predecessor, action cam aficionados will likely be intrigued to hear that GoPro has improved the camera’s heat management and battery life.

Refreshingly, the Hero 12 has also launched at the same price as last year’s model. In fact, as you no longer need to sign up for an annual GoPro subscription to access the best price, you could even argue it’s cheaper.

On their own these updates may seem small, but they add up to raise the Hero 12 Black above the competition.