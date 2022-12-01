Best waxing strips 2022: For mess-free hair removal

If you’re looking for a quick way to remove hair at home, one that delivers long-lasting results, then waxing strips are hard to beat. Speedily removing hair from any part of your body, waxing leaves a smooth finish that can last for weeks as opposed to say, shaving, where regrowth can appear as soon as a day.

Sure, waxing gets a bad rap for being painful, but with wax strips we’re talking only seconds of discomfort for weeks of silky-smooth results. Plus, with the right kit and some practice, waxing will soon become a doddle.

And the biggest benefit of waxing strips? Their unmatched convenience: they’re affordable, easy to find, and can be applied in your own living room while you catch up on your favourite TV shows. Just add a cuppa and a face mask for the ultimate self-care Sunday.

However, not all waxing strips are created equal, and to maximise efficiency we recommend choosing from our list of top-rated picks below, which can be had for as little as £3. Whether you’re looking for strips to blitz the hair from a particular area of your body area, or an easy all-rounder, we’ve got you covered.

How to choose the best waxing strips for you

What type of waxing strips are available?

There are plenty of waxing strips available on the market, with the main difference between them often the body part for which the product is designed.

Some, such as Veet’s Body and Legs Wax Strips are also suitable for most areas including the bikini line, but there are strips made specifically for that more delicate area. The Mini No Mo-Bush Bikini Wax Kit, for example, are smaller strips and are designed to be ultra sensitive and skin-friendly.

Most waxing strips (especially our top picks) also come with after-care included, whether that’s a soothing wipe or an aloe vera-rich cream that can help to soothe the waxed area and remove any excess wax from the skin.

Some waxing products use hot wax, but pre-made waxing strips are most often cold. However, most suggest warming the strips up in your hands for around 20 seconds before application to increase grip and effectiveness. Always read the instructions carefully before trying any new wax strips, even if you consider yourself a seasoned pro.

Tips for using waxing strips

Here are some top tips to follow when using wax strips:

Follow the packet instructions carefully.

Exfoliate 24 hours beforehand to remove dead skin cells and release any ingrown hairs.

Before waxing, wash the area thoroughly with soap and hot water and then dry the skin well. This will open the follicles, making it easier for hairs to be pulled out.

Always pull back the wax strip against the direction of hair growth, keeping the strip close to the skin as you pull.

Remove the strip quickly without hesitation; the faster you pull, the more hair you'll remove, with less likelihood of getting lots of waxy residue left on your skin.

Waxing aftercare

To save yourself from developing irritation and discomfort after using wax strips, it’s important to take care of skin that will now likely be sensitive and perhaps a little sore. Applying a natural, fragrance-free oil post-waxing can help soothe skin and remove any wax residue.

We suggest wearing minimal or loose clothing after waxing to ensure the skin can breathe, and to avoid any chaffing or friction in newly waxed areas. Avoid any exfoliation tools or scrubbing products for at least a few days after waxing, since skin will be quite sensitive.

In addition, we advise steering clear of perfume and any fragranced skincare products for a few days after waxing since these too can irritate sensitive, freshly waxed skin.

The best waxing strips you can buy in 2022

1. Veet Body and Legs Cold Wax Strips for Sensitive Skin: Best overall waxing strips

Price: £6



Veet knows its stuff when it comes to hair removal and the brand’s cold body wax strips are designed for both seasoned pros and novices. Formulated with almond oil and vitamin E to suit sensitive skin types, they’ll leave pins velvety soft.

These strips promise to grip “even the smallest hairs”, thanks to Veet’s trademarked ​​Easy-Gel wax formula; they come with Perfect Finish wipes to remove any wax residue. You can even reuse the wax strips until they run out of stickiness, showing that these strips offer incredible value for money.

Customers loved the consistency of the wax for effective hair removal without being too messy and were impressed at how well the strips gripped and removed even the smallest of hairs. They were thrilled with the long-lasting results, too (the brand promises up to 28 days of smoothness), but wished there were more aftercare wipes included in the box. However, Veet suggests that if you run out of wipes, you can use baby oil to clean up any wax residue.

Key details – Number of wax strips: 40; Wax type: Cold; Areas: Legs, arms, underarms, bikini line

2. Nair Apricot Face CWS 20: Best waxing strips for the face

Price: £3



Nair’s straightforward apricot wax strips are formulated to be effective yet gentle when it comes to de-fuzzing unwanted facial hair. Despite the fruity name, the strips are fragrance-free, which will be great news for those with sensitive skin.

Again, these are cold wax strips, which are more gentle on sensitive areas of skin; but you may find you need to go over the same area a few times for a totally smooth finish. Coming in at a super-affordable price, you certainly get a generous number of strips for your outlay.

Also included in the box is a wipe with camomile extract and vitamin E to clean up any waxy residue. They’ve been rated highly online, with users highlighting thorough hair removal, all without leaving the skin dry or sore. These are a must-have for anyone with annoying and scraggly chin hairs.

Key details – Number of wax strips: 20; Wax type: Cold; Areas: Face, eyebrow, other small areas



3. Mini No Mo-Bush Bikini Wax Kit: Best waxing strips for bikini line

Price: £12



A cheekily named product that will quickly get your bikini area looking super-smooth, this wax kit is compact (perfect for suitcases and carry-ons) and is here to save the day when you have no room to fit a salon visit into your busy schedule.

The kit includes eight double-sided strips that deliver 16 applications. Each strip will expertly grip every single hair for flawless results with minimal reapplying. Also included is a post-wax aloe cream to soothe sore skin.

You need to rub each wax strip for 20 seconds between your hands to activate the self-generated hot wax. The No Mo-Bush kit has received glowing reviews online, with one stylist hailing the kit her must-have for use on clients. Who knew DIY strips could be that good?

Key details – Number of wax strips: 8 (16 applications); Wax type: Hot; Areas: Bikini; Suitable for vegans: Yes

4. Superdrug Eyebrow Wax Shaper: Best waxing strips for eyebrows

Price: £3



If you’re wanting to speed up your brow routine, Superdrug’s genius Eyebrow Wax Shapers are here to save the day. The product contains 56 pre-cut strips in different sizes to ensure your eyebrows are immaculately groomed.

Target hairs should be between 2-5 mm long, and you pull the strip in the opposite direction of hair growth. In addition, ensure the skin is clean before use, with no oil or creams, and lay off the skincare actives and acids for a few days prior to use for minimal irritation.

Reviewers loved that these strips were very sticky and latched onto even the smallest of hairs. At £3, they’re super-affordable and the inclusion of different-sized strips ensures easy use – although don’t be afraid to pick up a pair of scissors to cut down the strips to your perfect size. Some stated they weren’t sticky enough; but do ensure your face is completely oil/grease-free and that you warm up the strips in your hands for maximum grip.

Key details – Number of wax strips: 56; Wax type: Cold to hot; Areas: Eyebrows; Suitable for vegans: Yes



5. Nad's For Men Ready to Use Body Wax Strips: Best waxing strips for men

Price: £9



Hard-working and effective waxing strips for men? You’ve got it. This highly rated product is ace at gripping and removing coarse male hair. The strips are surprisingly strong and flexible, meaning they’re also great for those hard-to-reach areas.

You’ll need to rub the strips for at least 30 seconds before application to warm up the wax sufficiently for maximum grip and best results. They’re suitable for all skin types and promise hair-free results for up to four weeks.

Coming in at a decent price for 20 applications, note that you can indeed use the same side of each strip a few times before it loses stickiness. Some buyers were disappointed that the pack included only two aftercare wipes; but we recommend using coconut oil (or another natural oil) as an alternative.

Key details – Number of wax strips: 10 double-sided (20 applications); Wax type: Cold to hot; Areas: Legs, arms, back, stomach, chest; Suitable for vegans: Yes