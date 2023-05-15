Best beard growth kit 2023: For growing glorious facial hair

Treating yourself to one of the best beard growth kits is a great way to ensure your facial hair comes in thick and healthy. These handy bundles contain a variety of grooming goodies to keep hair soft and glossy, and the skin beneath it moisturised, providing the best possible environment for natural growth.

Unfortunately, the male grooming market is flooded with products that make spurious claims. Some declare that they’ll make hair grow where there was none to begin with, while others purport to be miracle potions that will thicken facial fuzz and make it darker. Not surprisingly, the truth is that these claims are just bogus marketing ploys.

In reality, there is no quick fix for patchy or weak beard growth. Do you really think men would still be jetting off to Turkey for hair transplants if there was a product that could make dormant follicles miraculously fire up? Of course not. These products simply don’t exist.

The best way to encourage beard growth is to look after your hair and skin. That’s why we’ve picked out products that will help you to lay the best foundation for healthy growth.

“Growing a beard is all about creating the best environment for hair to grow, to boost whatever growth you have there already. Having the skin clean, with no irritation, will allow the hair follicles to grow through with the least resistance,” says Steve Chapman, professional barber and owner of contemporary UK barbershop The Hoi Polloi. “This will make the rate of growth appear quicker, with hair of a better quality.”

So, are you ready to take your beard to the next level? Below, you’ll find key information about buying a good beard growth kit, along with a carefully chosen selection of the best products on the market.

How to choose the best beard growth kit for you

Do I need a beard growth kit?

You certainly don’t need one. If you have facial hair, it will grow regardless of whether or not you slather it with products. Having said that, using a beard growth kit that comprises decent products can improve the quality of the hair and, potentially, even boost the speed at which it grows. So while a beard growth kit is by no means essential, it can be an invaluable tool for those who take pride in their grooming and overall appearance.

Which products should make up a beard growth kit?

In terms of the products included, beard growth kits can vary from brand to brand. At the very least, there should be a beard-specific shampoo and a good-quality beard balm or oil. This combination will keep the hair and skin clean and nourished for healthy growth. You might also find products such as moisturisers, combs, conditioners, and even shaving gels included in larger sets.

“I would always recommend using low pH products. Avoid normal hair shampoo, since it often has ingredients to strip greasy hair, which isn't needed on the face, says Steve Chapman. “If you have dry skin, a beard oil can be good; but, in my experience, oil is too heavy for a lot of people and can make the skin greasy.”

Instead, Steve Chapman recommends using a beard balm, which is easier for the skin and hair to absorb. It will also add moisture and should relieve any itchiness. “When applying, make sure you’re working the product through to the skin underneath, and not just to the surface hair,” he says. “This will ensure an even distribution and a better-looking beard.”

The best beard growth kits you can buy in 2023

1. Copenhagen Grooming Beard Care Kit: Best all-round beard growth kit

The first thing we noticed about this colourful kit from Copenhagen Grooming was the bold branding. If you’re the sort of person who likes your bathroom to be Instagram-friendly, then you’re going to appreciate how good these products look on a shelf.

Aesthetics aside, what we have here is a trio of beard care products and a comb to make sure that hair is well trained and lying the right way. First, the 8AM Splash is a joint beard and face wash that can be used daily to remove dirt and bacteria. It’s to be followed up with the Beard Hero serum, which is designed to nourish the hair and give it a fuller look. Then top it off with the Cruise Control balm to tame tangles and work the beard into shape.

Key details – Products included: Beard/face wash (120ml), beard oil/serum (50ml), beard balm (50ml), and comb

2. Horace Soft Beard Trio: Best build-your-own-bundle beard growth kit

This customisable beard growth kit from Horace allows the customer to tailor what’s included. All kits include a face scrub and a beard shampoo, but there’s a selection of three different scented beard oils to add to your bundle. You can choose from lemon and mint, tobacco and vanilla, or patchouli and cedar.

All of the products in this pack are available to purchase individually, but buying them together will shave 20% off the price and, given that Horace’s grooming goods are moderately expensive, this makes it excellent value for money. All their products are made in France and completely free of parabens, mineral oils, and silicone.

Key details – Products included: Face scrub (75ml), beard shampoo (250ml), and beard oil (30ml)

3. Bulldog Skincare Beard Care Kit: Best budget beard growth kit

Having a perfectly cultivated, primped and sculpted beard doesn’t have to cost the earth. This wallet-friendly beard growth kit from Bulldog Skincare has everything you need to grow some nice thick foliage all over your lower face and it’ll set you back less than 20 quid.

There are no frills, bells or whistles – just two simple products to promote healthy beard growth (and a rather robust, wooden comb for teasing out tangles). There’s a two-in-one beard shampoo and conditioner to make sure the hair and the skin below it is clean and free from irritation, and a completely natural beard oil containing aloe, camelina and green tea.

Key details – Products included: Beard shampoo/conditioner (200ml), beard oil (30ml), and comb

4. Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit: Best mid-range beard growth kit

Jack Black makes wonderful-smelling grooming products specifically formulated for men. It’s not cheap, but it’s not ludicrously expensive either, making it a good option for those seeking a premium product without wanting to pay over the odds.

This kit includes three of Jack Black’s best-selling beard care products to keep your facial fuzz in tiptop condition: an aloe & panthenol beard wash and a natural beard oil to keep the hair and skin nourished and moisturised, as well as a ‘beard lube’ to soften and condition the hair pre-shave. There’s also a small comb included that fits neatly into a pocket for keeping facial hair in check on the fly.

Key details – Products included: Beard wash (44ml), beard lube (44ml), beard oil (30ml), and comb

