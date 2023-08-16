Best shampoo for men 2024: Lather your way to healthier hair

Developing the best shampoo for men is a task that cosmetics brands are continually working on. First and foremost, these products need to clean the hair, removing dirt, oil and debris, as well as getting rid of nasty odours such as smoke and sweat. However, they also need to leave hair healthy, nourished and smelling good.

While shampoos for men and women effectively do the same job, there’s one key difference – their scent. Women’s shampoos tend to smell sweeter and more floral, while men’s formulas tend towards more citrus and earthy fragrances. Men’s shampoos are usually packaged in more “masculine”-looking bottles, too.

With a market that’s flooded with so many options, how do you choose the best shampoo for you? We’ve tested some of the most popular products from the most respected and reputable brands around to whittle down the very best options.

