Best foam roller 2023: Save on the top foam rollers this Black Friday

How to choose the best foam roller for you

What does a foam roller do?

Simply put, foam rolling is a form of self-massage that improves the blood flow in your muscles and improves their range of motion, which will speed up your recovery times. It’s not as good as getting a full sports massage, but it comes at a fraction of the cost. What’s more, by controlling the roller yourself you can focus on any areas that are really giving you trouble.

What kind of surface should the foam roller have?

Foam rollers can be smooth or have some kind of bumpy pattern, ranging from small ridges to terrifying spikes that dig deep into the muscle. With smooth rollers it’s important to check how firm the roller is – beginners should use a softer roller, while experienced users looking for maximum muscle relief will opt for something firmer. Bear in mind that even a softer roller won’t be soft; foam rolling, when done right, will hurt a little. Some manufacturers will have a range of rollers that are colour-coded to indicate how firm they are – white being the softest and black the firmest, with blue and pink/reds in between.

How large should it be?

Small rollers are great for targeting smaller areas of muscle and have the extra benefit of being more portable if you want to take your rolling on the road. Longer rollers are perfect for working two limbs at once and rolling your back, and medium-sized rollers are good for pretty much everything. You can also get small ball rollers that can be carried everywhere and are useful for targeting the soles of your feet in particular.