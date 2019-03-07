Best dumbbells 2023: Power up your home gym with these top weights

How to choose the best dumbbells for you

What shape should I go for?

A traditional-looking dumbbell has completely round weights on either end, but many modern models feature hexagon-shaped plates, which help with balance when doing push-ups and other floor-based exercises. As an added bonus, they’re also much better at staying put when set down on the ground.

What weight is the best?

Many dumbbells allow you to adjust the weight using additional plates that can be fixed to the bar as needed. To enjoy the full range of exercises afforded by dumbbells, you’ll want the option of lighter weights. Whether you’re interested in adjustable or fixed-weight dumbbells, you should take this into consideration. If you’re already a regular user of dumbbells and know the weight you’ll be using most often, fixed weights might prove cheaper.

Are there other features to look out for?

If you’ll be regularly using dumbbells at home, it might be wise to consider weights that have a rubber coating that will protect floors from damage. Similarly, there’s no point buying a set of dumbbells with multiple disparate parts if you don’t feel you’ll use them with any regularity. While additional plates can be brilliant for advanced weightlifters, they also demand more storage space and can be unnecessarily fiddly.

The best dumbbells to buy in 2023

1. JLL Hex Dumbbell Pair: The best fixed-weight dumbbells

Price when reviewed: From £21 | Check price at Amazon

The flat sides of the JLL Hex dumbbells and their ergonomic handles make them one of the best options for those who worry about slipping when doing floor-based exercises. The high price point may put off some people, considering they’re fixed weights, but there’s something to be said for the convenience of not having to constantly add and remove plates.

Materials: Cast iron, chrome and rubber; Weights in set: Two; Maximum weight: 32kg