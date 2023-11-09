Get a SUPERB saving on a NordicTrack cross trainer this Black Friday
Supercharge your exercise regime this Black Friday with the massively cheaper NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i
As Black Friday roars into view once more, John Lewis has a deal for fitness aficionados after some space-saving equipment: the NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i elliptical trainer is now available for £899, a significant reduction from its usual price of £1,149. Esteemed as the best folding cross-trainer at Expert Reviews, this machine is ingeniously designed for the spatially conscious, easily folding down and tucking away after your workout.
The SpaceSaver SE7i stands out with a generous 46cm stride length and 22 resistance levels, accommodating a comprehensive range of fitness routines from light activity to intense workouts. The adjustable incline, reaching up to eight degrees, adds another layer to your exercise, challenging different muscle groups and enhancing the efficacy of your training sessions.
At the heart of the machine is a 5in display that hosts 24 built-in workouts, with an equal split between calorie-burning and performance-enhancing sessions. Whether your goal is weight loss or improving your athletic prowess, the SE7i has a programme tailored to your needs.
In an era where digital integration is key, the SE7i’s compatibility with iFit is a standout feature. By linking the app via a tablet or phone, you unlock a world of interactive workouts. iFit’s expansive library offers a diverse range of sessions, and the option to follow Google Maps routes around the globe during your workout injects a spot of adventure into your fitness regime.
This Black Friday, the offer from John Lewis on the NordicTrack SpaceSaver SE7i is an unparalleled opportunity to secure a premium piece of fitness equipment that promises to deliver on functionality without dominating your living space.