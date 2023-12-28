Get a SUPERB saving on the JTX Cyclo 6 bike in the Boxing Day sale
Save a trim £100 on a gym-standard spin bike from JTX in the extended Boxing Day sale
Save the pounds while shedding the pounds in this JTX Cyclo 6 extended Boxing Day deal. If getting fit is your New Year’s resolution, gear yourself up for a flying start. The gym-standard JTX Cyclo 6 is on offer for £525, a solid hundred quid off of its RRP.
Bring the gym into your home with this JTX spin bike – it’s built with a 22kg flywheel, which is heavier than the weight you’d usually find on home spin bikes. The heavier flywheel means you can push much higher gears so you can get much more out of your workout. Build the resistance using the dial on the frame to create climbs, whether you’re after gradual slopes or want to cycle like your legs are in semi-set concrete.
Unfortunately, the Cyclo 6 is solely a spin bike – it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of an app-connected model. If you want to follow an app-based workout, you’ll need to find a place to prop up your phone or tablet. The built-in screen does show you some stats, such as RPM, speed, pulse, calories, distance and time, though.
While the Cyclo 6 is a well built, solid option for your home gym, if a smart bike is a deal-breaker for you, JTX also does the Studio V5. The Studio V5 comes with a £899 price tag; value for a smart bike, but pricier than the Cyclo 6. If the deal price of £525 is still a bit more than you were planning to spend, JTX’s Cyclo 3 is on sale for £333 (down from £399). This model features a 17kg flywheel, which means you can’t crank the resistance as high as you could on the Cyclo 6, however it’s still a decent entry-option for those getting started on their fitness journey.
If you’re going into 2024 with a “get fit” mindset, this JTX Cyclo 6 Boxing Day deal may be the offer you need to get yourself off the sofa and onto the path of a slimmer waistline.