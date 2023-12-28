Get a SUPERB saving on the JTX Cyclo 6 bike in the Boxing Day sale

Unfortunately, the Cyclo 6 is solely a spin bike – it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of an app-connected model. If you want to follow an app-based workout, you’ll need to find a place to prop up your phone or tablet. The built-in screen does show you some stats, such as RPM, speed, pulse, calories, distance and time, though.

While the Cyclo 6 is a well built, solid option for your home gym, if a smart bike is a deal-breaker for you, JTX also does the Studio V5. The Studio V5 comes with a £899 price tag; value for a smart bike, but pricier than the Cyclo 6. If the deal price of £525 is still a bit more than you were planning to spend, JTX’s Cyclo 3 is on sale for £333 (down from £399). This model features a 17kg flywheel, which means you can’t crank the resistance as high as you could on the Cyclo 6, however it’s still a decent entry-option for those getting started on their fitness journey.