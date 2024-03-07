NordicTrack Commercial 1750 treadmill review: A sleek machine that will go the distance

Once together, there can be little doubt over the fact that the 1750 is a sturdy bit of equipment. Treadmills are renowned for being wobbly in use, with dodgy running belts and shaky screens; but everything about the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 feels solid and secure. It’s built like a tank with dimensions of 90 x 199 x 162cm (*WDH). *The width being measured across the belt and depth being the length along the belt.

With that in mind, ensure it’s set up in the right place, because it won’t be the easiest to move, even if folded. The folding mechanism does make this a great purchase for those who might be short on space – even allowing for it to be made more compact to accommodate an evening with guests.

For price, the 1750 sits at the higher end of the treadmill market; but for that outlay there’s plenty on offer. If you’re a fan of tech, then you won’t be left wanting. The “wow” feature for me has definitely been the 14in touchscreen display. As well as being able to adjust it to your eye level, the screen can rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to follow up your run with a strength session off the treadmill, for example.

That display is predominantly for use with NordicTrack’s iFit fitness training platform. While it is possible to use the 1750 in its manual mode – it has a limited selection of onboard workouts – access to iFit will allow you to make the most of the treadmill, bringing an array of interactive, trainer-led workouts to your screen. You get a month free as part of your purchase, after which you’ll have to pay £34/mth. But I would have to question whether the NordicTrack Commercial 1750 is even worth the initial outlay without iFit (more on that later).

Elsewhere, the other feature that sets this treadmill apart from others is its incline setting, which ranges from -3% to 12 %. For me, the 1750’s ability to mimic the down gradient made it more reflective of running outdoors, forcing me to work harder and use different muscle groups throughout my runs on the treadmill.

And for those super-challenging moments I certainly appreciated the NordicTrack 1750’s built-in fan, which is positioned just beneath the screen. Offering three speeds, this powerful unit does an excellent job of blowing out cold air when you up the tempo.

Finally, I have to mention the treadmill’s noise levels. As a mother of three kids, whose preference is to exercise early in the morning before the troop rises, I was super-impressed to learn that my pounding on this machine first thing didn’t disturb my family. The 3.5 CHP motor here was quiet, even if I chose to run at the top-most level of incline.

NordicTrack offers a 10-year warranty for the frame and two years for parts, I have no complaints.

NordicTrack Commercial 1750 treadmill review: How easy is it to use?

It won’t take many attempts after purchase to become super comfortable using the NordicTrack Commercial 1750. If anything, I would say that it’s the iFit app that’s slightly more complicated (see below the iFit app details).

Compared to other treadmills, the 1750’s large tread surface 22 x 60in (W x L) provides ample surface area – though, at 5ft 3in and with a small stride length, I might not be best placed to judge it. With three tall sons with a much bigger foot imprint, though, I could see the benefits of the generous offering.

The jump speed buttons on the right of the screen and incline button on the left are useful. For example, if I want to run at 5mph, I simply touch the button on the right, rather than using the speed button, which goes all the way up to 12mph.

All of your stats including distance, the speed you run at, calories burned and more are displayed at the top of the screen and are very easy to follow when running.

In addition to this, I have to give mention to the iFit app as this is what brings the treadmill alive. It gives you access to over 16,000 live and on-demand classes in your console. Offering indoor studio classes and outdoor ones that are filmed all over the world (I loved running through the mountains of New Zealand with my amazing instructor) – this unique feature makes your work out very interactive. On one occasion I found I was so engrossed in following the Boston marathon run (another one you can choose) I had covered off 2k without the usual boredom when running on a treadmill.

Furthermore, one clever function of the app is that the incline and decline of the treadmill will adjust to the terrain of the specific ground you are running on. I was so immersed in running downhill on one run because the machine moves in a way that mimics the terrain.