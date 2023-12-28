Take home an Opti treadmill for a less in Argos’ extended Boxing Day sale

The Opti Folding Treadmill also knows that treadmill usage can be particularly dull, and as such, comes with a tablet holder so you can watch TV while running. If you’re gonna run, might as well make it fun.

If you want to increase the difficulty of your walk, then the Opti treadmill has three levels of incline: 2.8%, 5% and 6.5%. You can increase your heart rate and burn more calories without needing to increase the speed. Handily, the built-in console tracks your calories and heart rate, as well as your speed, distance and time.