Take home an Opti treadmill for a less in Argos’ extended Boxing Day sale
Walk, or lightly jog, into 2024 on an Opti motorised treadmill, available for a STEAL right now
Right now at Argos, the Opti Folding Treadmill, which we deemed the best for walking, is on offer for £344 – a solid 25% saving. With getting fit being a popular new year’s resolution, it’s a perfect time to take advantage of Boxing Day deals on fitness equipment.
We felt the Opti Folding Treadmill was worthy of a place on our best treadmill roundup, and named it the best for walking. The Opti has a max speed of 12km/h, and is therefore ideal for walking, a light jog or running. If you’re just getting into running, then 12km/h is more than enough to get you moving – I’m a gym-goer but not much of a runner and for me, 9km/h is on the fast side of a maintainable pace. However, if you’re looking for a treadmill that can keep up as you progress, consider getting the JLL T350 (it’s compact, like the Opti) which tops out at 18km/h or the JTX Slimline (it’s the best folding treadmill for storing flatly and is also currently on sale) which maxes out at 16km/h. There are faster treadmills out there, but they’re not all folding or easy to store, like the Opti is.
The Opti Folding Treadmill also knows that treadmill usage can be particularly dull, and as such, comes with a tablet holder so you can watch TV while running. If you’re gonna run, might as well make it fun.
If you want to increase the difficulty of your walk, then the Opti treadmill has three levels of incline: 2.8%, 5% and 6.5%. You can increase your heart rate and burn more calories without needing to increase the speed. Handily, the built-in console tracks your calories and heart rate, as well as your speed, distance and time.
So if getting fit for 2024 is your plan, stick the Opti Folding in your Argos basket before the Boxing Day deal expires, because while the offer has been extended (it’s no longer Boxing Day, after all) it won’t be around forever.