Dyson Airwrap sale 2022: Where it’s in stock and best deals

The Dyson Airwrap is a game-changer. Capable of both curling and straightening, the high-end hair styler from engineering powerhouse Dyson first launched in October 2018, receiving high praise from customers for delivering salon-esque results from the comfort of their own bedrooms – and without the need for excessive heat.

As it enters its fourth year of existence and its second iteration, the Dyson Airwrap is as popular as ever. But with global fame and a cult following comes a raft of issues for consumers, including high prices, infrequent sales and low stock.

We’ve rounded up the best retailers that still carry stock of the Dyson Airwrap Styler and Multi-Styler Complete. With a product this coveted comes a fast-moving market, so be sure to check back in for updates on stock availability and deals.

Dyson Airwrap 2022: Models explained

The original Dyson Airwrap Styler launched in 2018, though it’s been hard to come by models since Q4 of 2021. That’s because Dyson had a new model in the works: the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete.

The Multi-Styler Complete is available in the colours Fuchsia/Nickel, Nickel/Copper and Blue/Copper (exclusive to Dyson.co.uk) and caters two two hair lengths, short/mid-length (i.e. shorter than chest length) and long (longer than chest length). The product that caters to the former category is simply known as the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete, and the one that caters to the latter is called the Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long.

In the box for the regular and long models you’ll find the Multi-Styler, plus a Coanda smoothing dryer (replacing the old pre-styling dryer attachment that came with the Dyson Airwrap Styler) in addition to both soft and firm smoothing brushes, a round volumising brush, a storage case and a filter cleaning brush.

It’s worth noting that if you purchased the original Dyson Airwrap Styler and don’t want to fork out for an entirely new model, you can upgrade your attachments without having to buy a new body. The Dyson Airwrap Styler works with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete attachments, so you can pick and choose which compatible modules you’d like to invest in.

You can still purchase the Dyson Airwrap Styler for £450 in some places, although it’s infrequently restocked and far from readily available. Meanwhile, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete will set you back £480 at most retailers.

Dyson Airwrap 2022: In-stock models

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long: Designed for long hair

This metallic-hued Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is engineered with longer hair in mind, so if you’ve got lengthy tresses it’s a good option for you. Longer hair tends to get weaker and fray with growth, so the Dyson Airwrap’s extreme-heat-banishing technology offers longer locks a welcome break from harsher hair stylers.

What also makes this model so adept for long hair are the barrels you get in the box: a 30mm Airwrap long barrel and a 40mm Airwrap long barrel, differentiated from the shorter barrels you get with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete. The longer barrels offer more space to wrap lengthy hair around. Also in the box you’ll find a Coanda smoothing dryer, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a round volumising brush, a storage case and a filter cleaning brush (along with the multi-styler itself).

In-stock retailers:

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete: Designed for short to mid-length hair

The sister product to the Multi-Styler Complete Long, this Multi-Styler is suitable for shorter styles and mid-length hair. Like its sibling, it comes with the Airwrap Multi-Styler plus Coanda smoothing dryer, soft and firm smoothing brushes, a round volumising brush, a case and a filter cleaning brush, the notable difference being the inclusion of a 30mm Airwrap barrel and a 40mm Airwrap barrel (not elongated for longer hair), for ease of use and comfort. If you’re rocking a long bob or mid-length hair, this is the styler to opt for.

In-stock retailers:

Dyson Airwrap: Other retailers

The Airwrap Styler and Multi-Stylers are available from a host of other retailers, with new stock coming in sporadically. We’ve picked out some of the best places you can buy the Dyson Airwrap that have stock pending.