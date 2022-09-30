The best GHD hair straighteners you can buy in 2022

When you think of hair straighteners, you probably think of the GHD brand. While other electrical beauty products are available, GHD has become completely synonymous with heat styling, and straightening in particular (much like Hoover is with vacuum cleaners or Biro is with pens). Launched just over 20 years ago, GHD’s revolutionary ceramic plates made fast and heat-safe styling an achievable reality; the straighteners quickly became the default choice for styling salons and backstage at fashion shows, and an equally popular choice for home styling.

Today, there are half a dozen different models of GHD straightener to choose from, suitable for a range of hair types and desired looks – from super-sleek, frizz-free straightening to fashionably beachy waves. Hair health remains a priority for GHD, with current models featuring intelligent heat sensors and protective technology that reduces damage to heat-treated hair.

We’ve tested the current range to help you choose the best GHD styler for your hair type and the look you want to achieve. If you’re in the market for a premium straightener, read on for our guide to choosing the best GHD styler for you, followed by our rundown of the current choices below.

How to choose the best GHD hair straighteners for you

How do hair straighteners work?

All hair straighteners work by heating the hair using metal plates. This causes the hydrogen bonds in the hair to break (a process that also takes place when the hair is wet). The straightening tool then passes over the hair, holding it in a new, flat position.

GHD's innovation was to coat the metal plates in ceramic, which typically heats more gently and evenly in order to minimise damage from hot spots in the plates, and produces a shiny and glossy finish. The ceramic plates, set on “floating” springs, glide easily and evenly over the hair without snagging. This reduces the number of strokes required to straighten the hair, and therefore the amount of time that the hair is exposed to heat.

What temperature do GHD straighteners heat up to?

All GHD hair straighteners heat up to 185ºC, which is the optimal temperature for damage-free heat styling. The premium straighteners in the range come with intelligent heat-sensing technology that monitors and adjusts the temperature of the tool as you straighten, helping to maintain the correct temperature for styling with no risk of scorching or heat damage. If you straighten your hair often you may want to consider spending a little more on a tool that includes this heat-sensing technology.

What size heating plates are best for me?

If you have long, thick or curly hair, larger plates are great for getting through lots of hair more easily, but less effective at curling and styling. If you want to use your straighteners to create beachy waves and straightener curls, plates of around one inch are better for curling and shaping the hair. Short hair - or short sections of hair around the face - will fare best with thinner plates under an inch in width, which are great for precision styling.

How should I use my GHD hair straighteners?

Before starting, make sure your hair is clean and completely dry. Section the hair and spray with a heat-protective product to keep heat damage to a minimum (this will also help your chosen style to last longer). Start with the bottom layers of hair near the neck and behind the ears, working your way up to the crown. Depending on the length and thickness of your hair, it will take around 20-30 minutes to straighten from dry.

To create waves and curls, pass the straightener along the hair, as directed above, and then simply wrap each tress of hair around the tool rather than holding it straight while it cools - your hair will take on a curled shape instead.

How we test hair straighteners

At Expert Reviews, we know that hands-on testing delivers the best and most complete information about a product. We’ve personally tested all the hair straighteners in our roundup below, using the tools as recommended on dry hair. Where applicable, we test the various heat settings; and where straighteners are recommended for a particular hair type or usage, we test on that hair type to ensure we’re making an accurate recommendation.

When testing, we measure the time the tool takes to heat up after being switched on and then the speed of straightening a full head of hair (noting the length and texture of hair on which we’re testing). We also evaluate the overall ease of use of the straightening tool, how it feels in the hand, and the finish and feel of the hair after straightening. We provide information on how well straightened styles last over the course of a typical day of wear and, finally, confirm the weight and dimensions of the tool.

The best GHD hair straighteners you can buy 2022

1. GHD Platinum Plus Styler: The best for straightening curly hair

Launched in 2018, the Platinum Plus is a considerable technology and design upgrade from the Original straightener (featured below). The hinge of the tool is a much smoother “wishbone” style, which prevents the hair from getting caught as well as looking sleek and stylish; and the plates themselves are an elegant matte black. The tool heats up in just 30 seconds, and promises super-fast and super-safe styling.

Most importantly, the Platinum Plus uses GHD’s most advanced intelligent predictive heat technology that measures and adjusts the temperature of the tool constantly as you style. The result is evenly distributed heat that won’t scorch the hair. And because the correct temperature is maintained, the plates won’t cool and you won’t have to run them through the same tress of hair more than once.

Meeting its promise of a single pass to straighten each tress of hair, we found that the Platinum Plus straightened our curly hair in a matter of minutes and left us with noticably shinier, healthier strands. The tool is available in four chic colours, including an attractive pastel blue and a limited edition Orchid Pink in support of Breast Cancer charities.

Key specs – Plates: Floating ceramic; Maximum temperature: 185°C; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: 2.7m swivel cord; Automatic shut-off time: 30 minutes; Warranty: 3 years; Weight: 750g

2. GHD Original: The best introduction to GHD straighteners

GHD's original straighteners were game changers back in 2001, and continue to be a firm favourite with both home and salon stylists for being quick, effective and straightforward to use.

The design and features of the Original have been periodically updated since the tool launched, and the current version features an improved ceramic coating that heats evenly across the tool, ensuring a healthy temperature of 185ºC is maintained while styling. The new coating also has a glossier finish that helps the plates glide even more easily over the hair, minimising the number of strokes you need for a smooth and straight finish.

The Original heats up in just 30 seconds and with its swivel cord is easy to manoeuvre around the head, even to tricky spots at the back. The finish is sleek and glossy, even on hair that starts out curly or frizzy. Stylish and straightforward, the Original is a great way to start your GHD straightener journey.

Key specs – Plates: Floating ceramic; Maximum temperature: 185°C; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: 2.7m; Automatic shut-off time: 30 minutes; Warranty: 2 years; Weight: 700g

3. GHD Gold: The best for creating straightener curls

GHD’s Gold straighteners differ from their brandmates thanks to a lightweight, rounded barrel that makes it easy to manoeuvre the tool around the head. This barrel design is also particularly good for creating straightener curls and waves.

The Gold heats up in under 30 seconds, and uses two heat sensors to maintain an even temperature over each plate. Heavier than some of the other GHDs, the Gold is solidly built and glides through the hair easily for one-stroke straightening on most hair types.

To create a wavy or curly style, simply wrap the hair around the barrel after passing the tool through, for soft and natural-looking curls with a silky finish. . Straight and curled styles both stay in place well all day after styling and, for safety, there’s an automatic shut-off after 30 minutes.

Key specs – Plates: Floating ceramic; Maximum temperature: 185°C; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: 2.7m; Automatic shut-off time: 30 minutes; Warranty: 2 years; Weight: 970g

4. GHD Unplugged: The best cordless option

GHD’s Unplugged model is the latest addition to a growing market of high-performance cordless straighteners designed for styling on the go. The Unplugged is light at just 300g, which is half the weight of some comparable straighteners. And at 22cm long, it’s also compact enough to fit in a handbag for day-to-evening styling.

While the Unplugged straighteners are lightweight and compact, they still pack GHD’s trademark technology, including ceramic plates and dual-zone heat sensors (similar to the GHD Gold) to maintain a consistent temperature. The styling plates are 2cm across, so slightly narrower than the plates of full-size stylers, but the handle is a similar width to that of GHD’s other stylers and feels comfortable and nicely balanced in the hand.

The tool heats up in 45 seconds and a single battery lasts 20 minutes from full charge. This is fine for most hair types, but very long or thick hair may need more than one charge to fully style. We like that the Unplugged is charged via a standard USB-C port, so you don’t need to pack or scramble about for a proprietary charger. It can even be charged from your laptop if you’re fixing your hair at work, and it switches itself off after just three minutes if not used, to help preserve the battery. Available in a choice of matte black or white, the GHD Unplugged is a great option if you travel often or like to change your hairstyle during the day.

Key specs – Plates: Ceramic; Maximum temperature: 185°C; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: n/a; Automatic shut-off time: 3 minutes; Warranty: 2 years; Weight: 300g

5. GHD Max: The best for thick or long hair

If you have very long or thick hair, you may find that heat styling with standard sized plates takes a very long time and requires more than one pass with the straightening tool, which may increase damage to the hair. GHD’s Max straighteners are here to make your life easier and your hair healthier with their generous 1.65-inch styling plates, which make light work of heavyweight hair.

The almost double-width plates are able to smoothly straighten much larger sections of hair than standard one-inch plates, and the ceramic glide means that one pass at 185ºC is enough to straighten even the thickest of hair without requiring higher heat settings. The GHD Max is also a great tool for working with very curly or afro-textured hair, which can sometimes be a fiddle to pass through narrower plates.

The Max does take a little longer to heat up than other GHD straighteners (around 45 seconds) but your long or thick hair will love the silky-smooth, straight and frizz-free results.

Key specs – Plates: Floating ceramic; Maximum temperature: 185°C; Voltage: Universal; Cord length: 2.7m; Automatic shut-off time: 30 minutes; Warranty: 2 years; Weight: 830g

