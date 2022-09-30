Best leave-in conditioner 2022: The top products for hair that shines

Frizzy, dry and unruly hair doesn't need to be the bane of your life. By getting yourself the best leave-in conditioner for your hair type, you can give your hair the loving treatment it needs.

Leave-in conditioners are designed to provide your hair with all the nourishment and extra moisture it requires to be healthy, shiny and generally in tip-top condition. They can also protect your hair from damage caused by heating products (such as straighteners) and pollution, and can help to detangle strands for smooth, silky locks without breakage. Whether your hair is curly, straight, coloured or natural, applying a good leave-in conditioner can have many benefits.

The beauty of leave-in conditioners is that your hair will have a longer time to soak up all the nutritious ingredients. The more time it has to work its magic, the better the results. There are leave-in conditioners made for each hair type, so you can find the perfect match for your tresses.

Below, we’ve put together a roundup of the best leave-in conditioners on the market, alongside a helpful buying guide that lays out exactly what to look for in a leave-in conditioner and how to find the best one for you.

How to choose the best leave-in conditioner for your hair

Not all leave-in conditioners have the same ingredients or formulas, so the right one for you will depend on your hair type and condition. By looking at your hair texture from the roots and the way your hair strands fall, you will be able to decide which category you fall into.

What type of leave-in conditioners is best for my hair type?

There are generally three types of hair porosity levels (this refers to the amount of moisture the hair can absorb without looking weighed down or greasy). These are fine, medium and thick.

Fine: If you have fine or flyaway hair, you will want a light formula (preferably a spray) that will coat the hair evenly without too much saturation in one area. Anything too heavy will weigh this type of hair down, so look for products that are lightweight and fortified with nourishing oils that also help to detangle hair and tame flyaways.

Hair with medium texture (not too thin and not too thick) can still be weighed down with too much product. Again, a leave-in conditioner that is on the lighter side will help keep these strands in good shape. If your hair tends to frizz, a leave-in creme can keep the fuzz at bay— just be careful not to apply too much of it. A spray or mist is also great for this hair type, but for extra protection and care, it's always good to go for nourishing, vitamin-rich ingredients.

Thick/very textured: Coarse hair that is thick with a lot of texture can easily get tangled and is highly prone to frizz. It's also very absorbent, so strands need extra moisture. Finding a creamy leave-in conditioner that is rich and hydrating, with added proteins and smoothing formulas is best for thicker hair.

What other features should I look for in a good leave-in conditioner?

For the best results, it’s worth investing in a good quality leave-in conditioner. It could be that the formula contains a blend of nourishing oils, or that it can protect your hair against heat damage: a bonus if you're going to be heat styling. Silicones and sulphates usually get a bad rap, and you may prefer a lighter, chemical-free formula. On the other hand, though, they can sometimes be helpful for taming unruly hair, leaving it shiny and feeling super soft.

The best leave-in conditioner to buy in 2022

1. Briogeo Farewell Frizz rosarco milk leave-in conditioning spray: The best overall leave-in conditioner

Price: £29 | Buy now from Briogeo



This fantastic leave-in conditioning spray from Briogeo contains largely natural ingredients (98% naturally-derived, according to Briogeo), so your hair can be replenished with all the earthy goodness it needs. It has the perfect formula for frizzy, dry, damaged and even coloured hair that’s in need of some extra TLC. With the powerful combination of rosehip oil, coconut oil, argan oil and vitamin E, you can wave goodbye to frizz and knots and say hello to soft locks that are strong and tangle-free.

It comes in the form of a spray bottle, and you should spritz it evenly from root to ends for even coverage. For best results, use this leave-in conditioner on damp hair. It works well on most hair types – you’ll just have to judge how much product to apply, depending on how thick, thin or thirsty your strands are.

Key specs – Size: 147ml; Form: Spray; Sulphate free: Yes; Paraben free: Yes

Buy now from Briogeo

2. Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream: The best leave-in conditioner for medium textured hair

Price: £22 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



This hydrating leave-in conditioner from Curlsmith is ideal for locking in moisture without leaving a heavy build-up of product in the hair, which can weigh it down. A great alternative to richer leave-in conditioners, this light and breathable formula is designed for hair that has a medium texture. It leaves the scalp feeling fresh, with curls and waves that are thriving and bouncier than ever.

This product’s unique blend of nourishing ingredients, including castor oil and hyaluronic acid, provides much needed hydration from roots to ends and enhances curl texture, leaving a soft and supple finish with no frizz. For best results, simply apply this weightless leave-in conditioner all over, comb through and allow your hair to air dry if you're not in a hurry.

Key specs – Size: 237ml; Form: Cream; Sulphate free: Yes; Paraben free: Yes

Buy now from Look Fantastic

3. Vitamins Keratin Nourishing Cream: The best leave-in conditioner for fine, flyaway hair

Price: £19 | Buy now from Amazon



This nourishing cream leave-in conditioner from Vitamins is best for hair that is thin and fine in texture and prone to flyaways and frizz. It delivers maximum hydration and restores and strengthens dull hair in need of a boost. Infused with keratin (renowned for smoothing locks and providing a silky salon finish), this product offers protection to fine hair without weighing it down.

Thanks to its nourishing ingredients consisting of proteins and antioxidants, you can even repair and restore those annoying split ends too. The protein-rich formula is also great for hair that has been coloured and extremely damaged from heat and overstyling. A little goes a long way with this leave-in, so you only need a small pea-sized amount to cover the hair—perhaps even less if your hair is very fine.

Key specs – Size: 250ml; Form: Cream; Sulphate free: Yes; Paraben free: Yes

4. Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Hydrating and Detangling Leave-In Conditioner: Best leave-in conditioner for thick, highly textured hair

Price: £22 | Buy now from Look Fantastic



With glowing reviews, and before-and-after photos that speak for themselves, this Coco and Eve leave-in has become a cult beauty go-to for all hair types. However, it’s particularly effective on tight curls and textured hair, defining curls and leaving them beautiful and bouncy. With a powerful blend of three intensely moisturising and repairing ingredients (including coconut extracts, avocado oil and rice proteins), it can deeply nourish and revitalise damaged hair. Another unique ingredient in this formula is moringa seed extract: an antioxidant that protects hair from UV damage and other environmental factors.

It comes in the form of a cream that you can slather all over your locks. And as an added perk, it smells gorgeous. For best results, apply 2–3 pumps on damp or dry hair and comb through to the ends. Then dry and style as you normally would.

Key specs – Size: 150ml; Form: Cream; Sulphate free: Yes; Paraben free: Yes

Buy now from Look Fantastic

5. Oribe Moisture & Control Priming Lotion: Best leave-in conditioner for coloured hair

Price: £34 | Buy now from Niche Beauty



What with all it’s been through, coloured hair is particularly delicate and will need extra care. Oribe’s Moisture & Control Priming Lotion is a product that will deeply nourish and protect coloured hair, replenishing it with much needed goodness from the inside out. It’s also safe to use on hair that has been keratin treated. Enriched with moisturising oils from avocado, olive and jojoba, your hair colour will be protected from fading as well as UV damage, leaving it shinier than ever.

This leave-in requires minimal effort to use; just comb through after washing your hair with a wide tooth comb, then dry as usual. While this leave-in is slightly on the pricier side, it offers protection against thermal damage and conditioning in one, so it’s a perfect option for anyone who often styles their hair using heat.

Key specs – Size: 250ml; Form: Lotion; Sulphate free: Yes; Paraben free: Yes

Buy now from Niche Beauty