Best hair loss treatment 2022: Help stimulate hair growth

Have you noticed that your once full and bountiful barnet has become less than luscious of late? While there’s no magic wand to cure thinning hair, the best hair loss treatments can offer a means to at least mitigate some of the damage.

Hair loss is an issue that affects scores of people on a daily basis. And, according to the NHS, while it’s perfectly normal to lose a certain amount of hair – around 50 to 100 strands – on a daily basis, some instances of hair loss will be more severe. With that in mind, folk with serious hair loss concerns have turned to expensive treatments such as laser therapy, microneedling or even hair transplants in an attempt to replace what’s been lost. However, before you consider spending such large sums on any solution, it’s important to consult with your doctor or a trichologist to understand the cause of your hair loss and find out what may work best for your situation.

However, for thinning hair that isn’t alarming enough to book an emergency session with your GP, there are many products on the market that promise fuller bonnets and less hair fall. Finding the right product for you will depend on your needs and lifestyle. If, for instance, you don’t wash your hair daily, then maybe a treatment shampoo isn’t the best option. And if your budget is tight, you might want to consider drugstore options instead.

Our list of the best hair loss treatments comprises various solutions to the problem. If you’re not quite sure where to start, then read on to first learn more about hair loss treatments and finding the best product for you.

Best hair loss treatment: At a glance

How to choose the best hair loss treatment

Before you consider starting any treatment, you should first speak to your doctor. Together you can discuss the potential causes of hair loss and the appropriate solutions to tackle the issue. What causes hair loss?

There are a variety of underlying factors that may be causing your hair thinning. Some of the most common include:

Genetics – You may have a family history of hair loss that happens as you age; this is the likely culprit for most people. Known as androgenic alopecia, it’s also called male- or female-pattern baldness.

Hormones – Changes in hormones as a result of pregnancy, menopause, thyroid issues and other concerns can cause temporary or permanent hair loss.

Medications – Some medications may cause hair loss as a side effect of the treatment. This is often seen with medications for cancer, heart issues, arthritis and gout.

Stress – This is generally a temporary situation, but hair loss can be a physical reaction to a sudden onslaught of stress.

What can treat hair loss?

There are some ingredients that are clinically proven to have a positive impact on hair loss. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember that there’s no one-size-fits-all treatment that will be suitable for everyone, and neither is there a fast-acting, simple fix for hair loss. It takes patience, and a degree of trial-and-error.

Some common ingredients used in hair loss treatments include:

Finasteride – Specifically for treating male-pattern baldness, finasteride is only available with a prescription from your doctor. Arriving in tablet form, it helps prevent the development of the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which can shrink hair follicles and shorten the hair growth cycle.

– Specifically for treating male-pattern baldness, finasteride is only available with a prescription from your doctor. Arriving in tablet form, it helps prevent the development of the hormone dihydrotestosterone, which can shrink hair follicles and shorten the hair growth cycle. Minoxidil – An active ingredient that’s popular in hair loss treatment products such as Regaine, it stimulates blood flow when applied to the scalp, encouraging hair growth.

– An active ingredient that’s popular in hair loss treatment products such as Regaine, it stimulates blood flow when applied to the scalp, encouraging hair growth. Supplements – Hair loss can also be linked to your body being low on certain vitamins or minerals. Ask your doctor to administer a blood test to find out if this is a concern. Once you know, you can find supplements to help remedy the problem.

Other considerations

We’ve mentioned it before, but it bears repeating: talk to your doctor before beginning any treatment plan for hair loss. Many treatments aren’t suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with high blood pressure issues. In addition, also be aware that a treatment might not work for you; you have to find what works best for your hair specifically.

The best hair loss treatment to buy in 2022

1. Nioxin 3-Part System: Best overall hair loss treatment

Price: £35 | Buy now from Amazon



One of the most consistently recommended and highest-rated treatment products on the market is the Nioxin 3-Part System. Comprising a shampoo, conditioner and a leave-in treatment, Nioxin cleanses the scalp and strengthens existing hair. It achieves this by improving the scalp environment through removing dead cells and any residue from hair products to encourage hair growth.

The treatment also helps to clear away any buildup of dihydrotestosterone, which can block hair follicles and interfere with the growth cycle.

Nioxin offers different ranges of products for different hair types and levels of thinning. System 2 here is for progressive thinning of natural, unprocessed hair. It hydrates the scalp and hair, strengthening both to reduce hair breakage and prevent loss.

The typical result is thicker hair strands with improved hair growth, resulting in a head of hair that looks fuller. Clinically and dermatologically tested, Nioxin is a popular hair loss treatment for both men and women.

Key specs – Treatment type: Scalp treatment; Volume: Shampoo (300ml), conditioner (300ml), treatment (100ml); When to use: Daily

2. Regaine For Men Extra Strength: Best hair loss treatment for men

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



Regaine is one of the most well-known treatments on the market for hereditary hair loss. Also known as Rogaine, this product has been a top seller for decades. The active ingredient here is minoxidil – the only over-the-counter ingredient that’s clinically proven to reduce hair loss and encourage hair growth.

In previous years, the product included 2% of minoxidil, but the current version is a 5% formula. Even though it isn’t fully understood how minoxidil works, the clinical results speak for themselves. It increases blood supply and nutrients to hair follicles, which is thought to encourage growth and strengthen existing hair.

This product isn’t intended for women, nor for anyone with unexplained hair loss. It’s specifically designed to help with male-pattern baldness. For any other types of hair loss, consult with your doctor before using Regaine. To see results, it will need to be applied regularly.

Key specs – Treatment type: Minoxidil; Volume: 60ml; When to use: Twice daily, with at least 12 hours between uses

3. Regaine For Women: Best hair loss treatment for women

Price: £25 | Buy now from Amazon



Regaine For Women is similar to the men’s product, but with one key difference. The women’s formula contains 2% of minoxidil rather than the 5% of the men’s product. Nevertheless, it still works at the root to rejuvenate hair follicles, and is clinically proven to help female-pattern baldness by preventing hair loss and potentially helping to regenerate growth.

Female-pattern baldness causes hair follicles to shrink over time, until they begin to fall out. Minoxidil can slow down hair loss for most women, possibly even stop it. It’s important to note that not all women who use Regaine experience new hair growth, however. About a quarter of female users reported that it helped with regrowth.

Regaine For Women isn’t as commonly advertised as Regaine For Men, but it’s still a popular hair loss treatment for women. Don’t use this product if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

Key specs – Treatment type: Minoxidil; Volume: 60ml; When to use: Twice daily, with at least 12 hours between uses

4. Hairburst Chewable Vitamins: Best hair loss treatment supplement

Price: £20 | Buy now from Boots



There isn’t anything easier than simply taking a daily vitamin supplement as a treatment, and these Hairburst chewable vitamins offer a quick and tasty way to maintain hair growth. Flavoured with strawberry and blackcurrant, these pastilles include a barrage of nutrients that support healthy hair: biotin, selenium, zinc, as well as vitamins A, B5, B6, B12, C, D and E.

Vitamin B and biotin help to sustain your hair’s health, while zinc aids in both cell growth and repair, as well as maintaining the oil glands around the hair follicles. Selenium is an antioxidant that helps to maintain metabolic functions, which helps prevent hair loss.

Rather than treat the scalp directly, these chewable vitamins are intended to provide the nourishment your body needs to promote healthy hair growth. It’s recommended that you use the product for at least 90 days to properly determine results.

Key specs – Treatment type: Vitamin supplement; Volume: 60 pastilles; When to use: Two pastilles daily

Buy now from Boots

5. Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo: Best hair loss treatment shampoo

Price: £9 | Buy now from Boots



Much like your morning coffee puts some pep in your step, Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo invigorates the scalp to encourage hair growth. A study from 2007 showed that caffeine shampoo can possibly stimulate hair growth, while also being found to counteract the effects of dihydrotestosterone.

Although caffeine alone won’t stop hair loss, it’s a tool in the process of treating the issue. It may speed up the hair growth process, even if it doesn’t stop thinning. Alpecin was one of the first caffeine shampoos to launch in 2004, although the company responsible has been around for well over a century.

The formula also comprises other ingredients to help in the fight against hair loss, such as biotin, zinc, niacin and castor oil, recommending daily use for best results. When showering, massage the shampoo into hair and then leave on your scalp for at least two minutes to allow the maximum absorption of caffeine before rinsing out.

Key specs – Treatment type: Shampoo; Volume: 375ml; When to use: Daily

Buy now from Boots

6. M2 Beauté Hair Activating Serum: Best hair loss treatment serum

Price: £71 | Buy now from All Beauty



This hair activating serum both promotes hair growth and delays potential hair loss. Taking into account some of the most recent hair treatment findings in both science and biochemistry, the formula has been designed to increase thickness and growth. It uses ingredients not yet seen on this list, such as follicusan and sandalwood.

Follicusan stimulates cells at the base of hair follicles to fight against hair loss. Sandalwood helps in this process as well, with its properties backed by an interesting study. Research shows that the scent of sandalwood alone is enough to extend the growth phase of hair follicles. We’re not saying a sandalwood candle will help encourage hair growth, but there is scientific evidence to back its inclusion in this serum.

Apply this serum to the roots of towel-dried hair. Massage it in and let it absorb for several minutes before styling.

Key specs – Treatment type: Serum; Volume: 120ml; When to use: Daily

Buy now from All Beauty