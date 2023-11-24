This refurbished Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deal for Black Friday is RIDICULOUS
This Black Friday, an exceptional deal awaits on Dyson’s official Ebay store: a refurbished Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for only £168, down from the listed price of £280. The extra 40% discount will be applied automatically using the code DYSONBF40 at checkout, and you can get a further 5% off by adding the code OFFER5. This offer marks the lowest price the product has ever been on the website.
The Dyson Supersonic, awarded four out of five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award, stands out for its innovative design and superior performance. It features a unique design with an elongated handle and a void-like barrel, diverging from traditional hair dryers. Its stainless-steel housing and magenta highlights look stunning in the flesh, and the build quality is exceptional, with sturdy buttons and a removable filter for easy cleaning. Additionally, the dryer memorises your last-used settings, indicated by LED lights, for added convenience.
Dyson’s design places the motor in the handle rather than the head, a departure from conventional hair dryers. This not only reduces the weight, making it easier to handle, but also leverages Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology for increased power. The dryer is capable of producing a strong air flow, dramatically reducing hair drying time. For instance, drying thick, shoulder-length hair can be done in less than five minutes using the Supersonic.
The Supersonic uses ionic technology to reduce hair static, a common issue with cheaper hair dryers. It operates surprisingly quietly for its power, making it less disruptive in household environments, and it comes bundled with a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator, and diffuser, which gives oodles of versatility for different hair types.
Even at full price, the Dyson Supersonic is an exceptional hair dryer, known for its power, innovative design, and versatility. While most of us could only dream of spending the best part of £300 on a hair dryer, this astonishingly deep discount brings one of the best ultra high-end hair dryers down to a fraction of the usual price. Grab one while stocks last.