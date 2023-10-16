Best hair growth vitamins 2023: Do they really work?

Whether you’re growing your hair out, dealing with hair loss or just want more volume, having hair that grows quicker is on many of our wish lists. So much so that treating hair loss is a billion-dollar industry. However, before you rush out and buy the best hair growth vitamins you can afford, it pays to do some research to see whether they’re likely to work for you.

Some people might find themselves dealing with fairly common conditions that can cause more hair loss than usual, such as pregnancy or a skin condition such as psoriasis, while others might opt to try hair growth vitamins simply because their hair never seems to grow past a certain point. Our hair only grows up to half an inch a month – that’s barely six inches in an entire year – so is it any wonder most of us want to speed up the process?

That said, the current scientific consensus is that hair growth vitamins are not a reliable tool for tackling hair-related problems. In the rare occurrences that hair growth issues are caused by a vitamin deficiency then supplements may help, but vitamins are no remedy for the many hair loss or hair growth issues that stem from other causes, such as male or female pattern baldness.

Read on and we’ll explain everything you should consider before you spend your money, and tell you what effect the various vitamins might have.