Best hair styler 2024: Tried and tested tools for everyday hair styling

If you’re someone who struggles to tame their hair in the morning, then one of the best hair stylers could certainly come to your rescue. Whether it’s a bouncy blowdry, pin-straight lock, mermaid waves or long-lasting curls you’re looking to create, there’s a styling tool out there that can help you achieve it in super-quick time.

However, with so many styling tools to choose from, it can be difficult to know which is best for you. To make it easier, we’ve rounded up our favourite hair stylers for achieving long-lasting styles in a flash, no matter how you like to wear your hair.

Read on to discover the best tried and tested options for every hair type, including budget-friendly options that deliver great results, and high-end stylers for an unbeatable finish. For some extra information and guidance, read our buying guide so you can be certain you’re making the best choice for you and your hair.