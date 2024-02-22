Best sea salt sprays 2024: For perfectly tousled beach waves

Ever spent a day on holiday dipping in and out of the sea, laying in the sun, to find that your hair has never looked so good? Then you’ll be pleased to learn that you can recreate those locks, no matter where you are, with a little help from the best sea salt sprays available right now. For adding texture and definition, they’re hair-styling must-haves, taking the effort out of creating beach-tousled waves.

The majority of sea salt sprays are designed to be used on damp hair, and having tested a selection, we’d agree – that way, you won’t be left with a “crunchy” finish. Even if your hair has only the slightest natural movement, a spritz of sea salt spray after washing will see those kinks enhanced. And those with straight hair can benefit, too: sea salt spray is great for adding some volume and texture, to ensure up-dos don’t become fails a few hours after styling.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best sea salt sprays currently available; but first our guide provides all the information you need to know to pick the best sea salt spray for your particular hair type.