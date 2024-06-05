Don’t buy the Dyson Airwrap – this alternative is better and cheaper

If you’re remotely interested in hair styling, chances are you’ve heard of the Dyson Airwrap. Since its release in 2018, this automatic curling and blow-dry machine has been touted as the go-to luxury beauty gift for daughters, girlfriends and mothers alike.

I’ve been using my Airwrap since 2022 and can safely say it takes the stress out of hair wash days. No more hanging around with wet hair, or frazzling it with hair dryers and straighteners to achieve a styled look. Instead, I can dry and style my thick, long hair with the Airwrap in 10-20 minutes, depending on the style I want to achieve.

That being said, I still don’t think the Airwrap is right for most people. One cheaper Dyson Airwrap alternative I’ve tested could even out-perform it. Here’s why.

The problem with the Dyson Airwrap

Notwithstanding its gargantuan £480 price tag, the Airwrap isn’t foolproof to use. A common complaint is that curly hairstyles created using the Airwrap drop out within minutes. I’ve experienced this problem on multiple occasions; even when using firm-hold hair mousse and hairspray, I sometimes struggle to get a curly blowout style to last more than an hour. Especially if it’s humid outside.

It’s fair to assume that if you’re dropping almost half a grand on a hair-styling tool, it should work flawlessly every time. That’s why I’ve been busy trawling the shelves looking for a comparable alternative. Being a beauty writer has its perks; I’ve tested all of the main Airwrap rivals and there’s one clear winner. Better still? It’s £260 cheaper than the Dyson.

Testing Dyson Airwrap alternatives

The first alternative I tested was the £300 Shark Flexstyle, which was released in 2021 to much fanfare. Its varied attachments certainly rivalled the versatility of the Airwrap, thanks to the wide blow-dry brush attachment and innovative diffuser.

Sadly, the Flexstyle’s curling power just didn’t measure up in my tests. Its curling barrels are only available in one size and length, limiting the styles you can create to big-bouncy curls – the very curls that tend to drop out in the slightest bit of humidity. Other automatic hair curling dupes and hot brushes I tested still couldn’t replicate the healthy, wet-to-dry automatic blow dries of the Airwrap.

That was until the Beauty Works Aeris Multi Styler was released in November last year.

It has multi-directional hair curling barrels, nigh-on identical to those included with the Airwrap. There’s also a big blow-dry brush attachment, similar to the one I loved on the Flexstyle, making the Aeris multi styler a highly compelling Airwrap alternative.

Better still, the Beauty Works Aeris Multistyler retails for just £220. That’s a whopping £260 cheaper than the Dyson Airwrap.

Why I think the Beauty Works Aeris is a better option

It has six attachments – two multi-directional curling barrels of different diameters, a round and oval blow dry brush, a smoothing paddle brush and a hair dryer attachment. Like the Airwrap, these attachments allowed me to style my hair quickly and easily.

Thankfully, its curling attachments were just as, if not more effective as those on the Dyson Airwrap. I was able to create a bouncy blow dry that lasted all day, and even found the Aeris multistyler could wrap my hair around the barrels more effectively. I expect this is thanks to the Aeris’ faster wind speeds.