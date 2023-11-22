Get a DAZZLING discount on a Mermade hair waver this Black Friday

One of the key features of this waver is its wide temperature range, adjustable from 80°C to 210°C in 10°C increments. This versatility allows it to style a broad range of hair types, from fine and fragile to thicker and healthier. The temperature settings are easy and intuitive to manage, displayed on an LCD screen for convenience​​.

However, there are a few downsides to consider. The Mermade Hair Pro Waver is quite heavy, mainly due to its large barrels and the high tension in its lever mechanism. This could make it less comfortable for extended use, especially for those who might struggle with strength in their hands. Despite this, once you get accustomed to the handling, the waver produces impressive results. The waves created are noted for being loose and soft, lasting for up to two days​​.