Get a DAZZLING discount on a Mermade hair waver this Black Friday
The price of the four-star Mermade Hair Pro Waver has fallen to a mere £55 as part of the LookFantastic Black Friday sale
LookFantastic presents a lovely Black Friday deal on the Mermade Hair Pro Waver, now priced at just £55, down £14 from its usual £69 price tag. This styling tool was awarded four stars in our Mermade Hair Pro Waver review for its ability to create big barrels for a beachy barnet.
The Mermade Hair Pro Waver stands out for its ability to create big, soft waves quickly and efficiently, catering to every hair type. Its large barrels, each measuring a wide 32mm, are designed to press the hair into loose, uniform “S”-shaped waves. The high-grade ceramic surface of the barrels ensures the waves are shiny and smooth.
One of the key features of this waver is its wide temperature range, adjustable from 80°C to 210°C in 10°C increments. This versatility allows it to style a broad range of hair types, from fine and fragile to thicker and healthier. The temperature settings are easy and intuitive to manage, displayed on an LCD screen for convenience.
However, there are a few downsides to consider. The Mermade Hair Pro Waver is quite heavy, mainly due to its large barrels and the high tension in its lever mechanism. This could make it less comfortable for extended use, especially for those who might struggle with strength in their hands. Despite this, once you get accustomed to the handling, the waver produces impressive results. The waves created are noted for being loose and soft, lasting for up to two days.
The Mermade Hair Pro Waver, especially at its Black Friday deal price, is a great option for those looking for effortless, beachy waves. Even though it’s winter, beach waves are still in fashion, so grab the Mermade before the deal disappears.