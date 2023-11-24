Get a HALF-PRICE Remington hair dryer this Black Friday

Remington’s “StyleAdapt” technology harnesses sensors in the Proluxe You to measure hair temperature, adjusting accordingly to maintain optimal heat levels for different hair types. This approach promises to make the dryer safer and healthier for hair by reducing the risk of heat damage​​​​.

You can pick from three speed options and four styling modes, including Quick Dry, Diffuse, and Style, alongside a manual mode that bypasses the StyleAdapt adjustments. An LCD display on the dryer indicates the selected mode and speed. The dryer even remembers the last settings used, which is super handy for those of us who routinely use the same settings day after day.

The dryer is supremely well-built, too, sporting a sturdy body with a brushed metallic finish. It comes with various attachments, including a wide drying concentrator, a slim styling concentrator, and a diffuser. Unlike some rivals, these attachments lock into place, ensuring they stay secure during use​​.

It’s quite a heavy dryer, weighing 897g without attachments, and the noise levels reach 94dBA during use. Despite these factors, though, the 3m long salon cord is ample for most bedrooms, the hang-up loop makes it easy to tuck away for convenient storage, and the ​ five-year guarantee gives some welcome peace of mind.